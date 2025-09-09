Valkyries vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 9
Win and get in.
That’s the message for the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night as they play their final regular season game of 2025.
If Seattle loses, it could end up missing the playoffs if the Los Angeles Sparks win their last two games.
So, a tom is at stake on Tuesday in the Storm’s matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.
An expansion team this year, Golden State has already clinched a playoff spot and is going to be a tough out in the playoffs because of its elite defense.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, player props and my prediction with a playoff spot on the line.
Valkyries vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries +6.5 (-110)
- Storm -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +230
- Storm: -285
Total
- 155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, KPIX+ 44
- Valkyries record: 23-19
- Storm record: 22-21
Valkyries vs. Storm Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Cecilia Zandalasini – day-to-day
- Tiffany Hayes – out
- Kayla Thornton – out
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Valkyries vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Nneka Ogwumike 6+ Rebounds (-155)
This season, the veteran forward is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game, so I love getting her at this number (below her season average) against a Golden State team that is ninth in offensive rating and loves to play low-scoring games.
That’s a recipe for a lot of missed shots, and Ogwumike has eight, seven and five boards in her three meetings with Golden State this season. She’s also averaging 6.9 rebounds per game since Aug. 1 (16 games), hitting at least six boards in 12 of those matchups.
Valkyries vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is a no-brainer in this matchup:
This may be my favorite bet of the night as the Storm aim to clinch a playoff spot.
These teams have played three times in the 2025 season, combining for 146, 141 and 125 points in those matchups. So, this total feels way too high on Tuesday in Seattle.
Defense has been the calling card for both of these teams, and the UNDER is 26-16 in the Valkyries’ matchups this season. Here’s how these squads rank in a few key stats for betting an UNDER:
Offensive Rating
- Seattle: 103.1 (8th)
- Golden State: 102.3 (9th)
Defensive Rating
- Seattle: 100.1 (5th)
- Golden State: 99.9 (4th)
Opponent Points Per Game
- Seattle: 80.3 (5th)
- Golden State: 76.5 (1st)
Pace
- Seattle: 95.47 (6th)
- Golden State: 91.68 (13th)
So, both of these teams are in the top five in scoring defense, and the Valkyries play at the slowest pace in the W, leading to a ton of lower-scoring affairs. With Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton both banged up, the Golden State offense has significantly less firepower than it would at full strength.
I expect this matchup to follow the UNDER trend of the previous meetings between these squads in 2025.
Pick: UNDER 155.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
