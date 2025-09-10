Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
A pair of 2-0 teams in the SEC face off on Saturday night in South Carolina as the Gamecocks and quarterback LaNorris Sellers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Oddsmakers have set the Gamecocks as home favorites in this matchup, but it’s interesting that these teams have a common opponent this early in the 2025 season. South Carolina picked up a 13-point win over the Virginia Tech Hokies in Week 1 while the Commodores beat Virginia Tech by 24 in Week 2.
Who has the edge in Saturday’s SEC clash?
Let’s dive into the odds and my best bet for this matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Vanderbilt +5.5 (-110)
- South Carolina -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vanderbilt: +170
- South Carolina: -205
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Time: 7:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Vanderbilt record: 2-0
- South Carolina record: 2-0
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Key Player to Watch
LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback, South Carolina
One of the most exciting players in the country, Sellers has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2025, throwing for just 337 yards and two scores in two games. On the ground, he has chipped in 48 yards and a score for the Gamecocks.
After losing a few players to the NFL, South Carolina needs Sellers to be an elite player to compete in a loaded SEC, and this is a great test for the young quarterback. South Carolina is averaging just 290.5 total yards of offense in 2025, and it may need a bigger day than that to escape with a win on Saturday.
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
Over the last two seasons (2024 and 2025 to date), the Gamecocks have hit the UNDER in eight of their 15 games overall.
This season, I think South Carolina profiles as a great UNDER team after combining for just 35 points against Virginia Tech and 48 against SC State. The Gamecocks scored 38 points in Week 2, but their offensive numbers overall leave a lot to be desired early in the season.
South Carolina is averaging just 168.5 passing yards and 290.5 total yards of offense per game this season.
Enter Vanderbilt, which has a high-flying passing game led by Diego Pavia (five touchdowns in two games), a team that has over 40 points in back-to-back games. Can the Gamecocks slow them down?
I think they can, especially on the ground. South Carolina is allowing just 88.5 rushing yards per game, and it’s by far the best run defense that Vanderbilt (231.5 rushing yards per game) has faced this season.
If the Gamecocks control things on the ground, they’ve shown that they aren’t going to give up a ton of points in 2025, allowing just 21 across two games.
With South Carolina at home, I lean with this turning into a big more of a slugfest even though Vandy’s offense ran wild to open the regular season.
Pick: UNDER 47.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
