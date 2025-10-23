Victor Wembanyama's NBA MVP Odds Skyrocket After Dominant Opening Night
Are we officially in the era of Victor Wembanyama?
The San Antonio Spurs star opened his third NBA season with a bang, dropping 40 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks while shooting 15-for-21 from the field in his season debut, skyrocketing his NBA MVP odds in the process.
The former No. 1 overall pick was +1800 to win MVP before the start of the 2025-26 season, and he's already moved up to second in the odds at +300, behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+220). Wemby is in a tie with Nikola Jokic (+300) for the second-best MVP odds while Luka Doncic (+400) is the only other player in the league shorter than 12/1 to win the award this season.
Wembanyama entered the 2025-26 season as the odds on favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year, but his performance against Dallas on Wednesday was nothing short of amazing. He was unbelievably efficient from the field in his 40-point game, making insane plays on both ends.
Just watch this absurd sequence:
Now, this massive move after one game doesn't mean this is an invitation to bet on Wemby to win MVP. He opened the season at +1800 because the Spurs are a fringe playoff team in the Western Conference, and one win over Dallas (another fringe playoff team) doesn't change that.
Since 1983, only two players (Russell Westbrook and Jokic) have won the MVP award without finishing in the top three in their respective confernece. So there's a chance that Wembanyama would have to have a historical season to actually capture this award.
That being said, he has the two-way game to do it, especially if he's going to score with such ease inside the arc.
With Wemby moving up in the odds, it seems there is a clear group of four players (and possibly Giannis Antetokounmpo as a fifth) that can win MVP in the 2025-26 season.
