Vikings vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 1 (Fade McCarthy?)
Looking to bet on some player props for Monday Night Football?
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is looking to have a bounce-back second season in the league when he takes on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears are home dogs in this game, but bettors don’t have to take a side if they don’t want to.
There are a ton of fun players to bet on in this matchup, as Williams and J.J. McCarthy are two intriguing young quarterbacks and Justin Jefferson and DJ Moore are two of the best receivers in the NFL.
So, who should we target in this NFC North rivalry matchup?
Let’s dive into my favorite picks for tonight’s game, including a prop for McCarthy in his regular-season debut.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Bears
- J.J. McCarthy UNDER 31.5 Pass Attempts (-113)
- Rome Odunze OVER 3.5 Receptions (-158)
J.J. McCarthy UNDER 31.5 Pass Attempts (-113)
Could the Vikings end up leaning on the run more early on in the 2025 season?
Last season, Sam Darnold did not attempt more than 31.5 passes in each of the first seven games of the campaign, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Kevin O’Connell tries to ease the youngster McCarthy into his NFL career.
The Vikings have a solid duo at running back in Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, and Chicago’s run defense allowed the fourth-most yards per carry in the NFL in 2024.
McCarthy could still have a big game, but I don’t think the Vikings got straight to an air-raid attack in Week 1.
Rome Odunze OVER 3.5 Receptions (-158)
Rome Odunze should have a bigger role in the offense in the 2025 season with Keenan Allen now in San Diego, and I think this receptions number is a little low for him on Monday night.
Odunze had seven games with four or more receptions in the 2024 season, but he caught just 54 of his 101 targets. The bright side is that target number should remain relatively the same heading into this season.
If Ben Johnson has really transformed this Bears offense, Odunze could be in line for a major role as a 1B to DJ Moore’s 1A in the Chicago offense.
It’s worth noting that Odunze had at least five targets in 12 of his games in 2024.
