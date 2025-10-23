Vikings vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Minnesota Outright?)
The Los Angeles Chargers host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 8.
Both teams are coming off losses in Week 7, with the Chargers dropping a 38-24 decision to the Colts, while the Vikings lost 28-22 at home to the Eagles.
Minnesota has now lost two of its last three games, and the Chargers have lost three of four since starting the season 3-0.
The oddsmakers have the Chargers as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup.
Vikings vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings +3 (+100)
- Chargers -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Vikings: +145
- Chargers: -175
Total
- 44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Chargers have gone from -2.5 to -3 favorites since the odds opened for this game, while the total has moved up a point from 43.5 to 44.5.
Who will come out on top on Thursday night?
Vikings vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction
Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly column, Road to 272 Bets:
The Chargers are in a world of hurt right now. They are lost without their two starting tackles, and now they have to take on one of the best blitzing teams in the NFL in the Minnesota Vikings. Whether it's a result of a banged-up offensive line or Justin Herbert failing to meet expectations this season, the results are the same nonetheless. The Chargers are now 23rd in the NFL in DVOA, 15th in EPA, and 19th in opponent EPA per play. Herbert is also 16th amongst starting quarterbacks in Expected Points Added plus Completion Percentage Over Expected, which is only one spot better than Mac Jones and one spot worse than Carson Wentz.
The Vikings' offense has had some problems of its own, but I can't bring myself to lay points on this Chargers team against a Vikings defense that has the third-highest sack percentage at 27.6%.
Pick: Vikings +3 (-105)
This is sure to be another thrilling Thursday Night Football matchup between two banged-up teams on a short week.
The Vikings nearly pulled it out against the Eagles, and as Iain wrote, the Chargers are really struggling right now. I would go as far as taking the Vikings outright in Los Angeles.
Final Score Prediction: Vikings 27, Chargers 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.