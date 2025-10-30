Vikings vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can Detroit Cover Big Spread?)
The Detroit Lions got back before the bye against the Buccaneers and now host NFC North rival Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.
The Vikings have lost two straight and three of their last four games after a 2-1 start to the season. They’re coming off a 37-10 road loss to the Chargers despite being just +3 underdogs.
The oddsmakers have the Lions as home favorites by over a touchdown at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup.
Vikings vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings +8.5 (-110)
- Lions -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings: +400
- Lions: -535
Total
- 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread hasn’t budged since the odds opened for this game, but the total has gone up by a point.
Can the Lions cover as home favorites against the Vikings?
Vikings vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Vikings vs. Lions betting preview:
There’s not much going right this season in Minnesota. J.J. McCarthy should be back this week after Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, but who knows how much of a difference that can make against Detroit.
The Lions have won the last five meetings against the Vikings, including a 31-9 home victory in the final game of the season last year. They’ve won by double digits in each of their home games against Minnesota since December 2022, with final scores of 34-23, 30-20, and 31-9.
The Vikings went into Los Angeles and got beat 37-10 by the Chargers last week, and lost in Pittsburgh as road favorites.
The Lions should be able to cruise to victory following the bye.
Pick: Lions -8.5 (-110)
I’m standing by my earlier prediction of the Lions in a laugher against the Vikings. They’ve already covered as favorites of -6 or more four times, including two -10.5 spreads.
The Vikings need to figure things out, and that won’t happen in Detroit.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 34, Vikings 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
