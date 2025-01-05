Vikings vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 18 (Minnesota Will Upset Detroit)
There aren't many games set to take place on Sunday with significant meaning, but the finale set for Sunday Night Football might just be the biggest game of the entire season.
The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will face-off in a game that will not only determine the NFC North winner, but also the No. 1 seed in the conference. The loser gets a first round BYE and homefield throughout the playoffs while the loser will have to hit the road to take on either the Rams or Buccaneers in the opening round.
With so much at stake tonight, let's take a moment to look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score.
Vikings vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings +3 (-112)
- Lions -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Vikings +130
- Lions -155
Total
- OVER 56.5 (-110)
- UNDER 56.5 (-110)
The Lions originally opened as 2.5-point favorites but the line has since increased to Lions -3. The total has skyrocketed up from the opening total of 51.0 up to 56.5, indicating we'll likely be in for a high-scoring game.
Vikings vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Vikings to win the game as underdogs:
The Detroit Lions have shown everyone that their defense can only take some many injuries. The Packers, Bills, and 49ers have put up 30+ points against them in three of their last four weeks and they can only get away with that for so long. It's going to come back and bite them sooner than later and this is the game it's going to cost them.
The Vikings are one of the best-coached teams in the NFL and they can win games on both sides of the football. Their offense can run the ball, and throw the ball, and their defense can cause a lot of issues for opposing offenses. They rank inside the top 10 in EPA per play on both sides of the football.
This Lions team is going to be able to beat teams they can get into an offensive shootout with, but the Vikings aren't one of them. I'll take Minnesota to win as an underdog in the final game of the Road to 272 Bets.
While I think the Vikings' defense will be the difference-maker in this game, I still believe we're going to see the final score go OVER the set total of 56.5. The Lions' depleted defense is going to give up plenty of points and even if the Detroit offense can't match them punch-for-punch, they'll still do enough for the over to cash.
Final score prediction: Vikings 38, Lions 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
