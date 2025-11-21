Vikings vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Close Game at Lambeau)
The Green Bay Packers return home to host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown on Sunday afternoon.
Green Bay got back on track with a 27-20 road win against the Giants last week, while the Vikings lost their second straight game at home with the Bears kicking a last-second field goal for the victory.
The oddsmakers have the Packers as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 12 matchup.
Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings +6.5 (-110)
- Packers -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings: +235
- Packers: -290
Total
- 41.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
The line has moved just a half point since the odds opened for this one. The Packers went from -6 to -6.5 while the total has come down by a point.
Can the Packers cover at home?
Vikings vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Vikings vs. Packers betting preview:
Rivalry games are always intense, so I’m a bit surprised to see this big of a line for this one. Sure, the Packers look like the superior team, but Minnesota has been able to keep it close in most games this season, including an upset win as +9.5 underdogs in Detroit.
The Packers have only covered in three of 10 games this season, and while the Vikings are only one better, I like Minnesota to keep this close yet again on Sunday in Green Bay.
Pick: Vikings +6.5 (-110)
I’m sticking to my guns here. The Packers haven’t looked as dominant as they had hoped coming into the season, and the Vikings staged a comeback last week before falling at the buzzer.
Minnesota won both meetings last year but just two points, and this could very well be another one-score game.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
