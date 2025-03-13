Villanova vs. Connecticut Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big East Tournament Quarterfinal
Villanova and Connecticut meet for the third time this season after a pair of tight affairs in the regular season, this time at Madison Square Garden in the Big East Tournament.
After a regular season series split, the Huskies are considerable favorites to advance to the Big East Tournament semifinals and end any hopes of Villanova’s postseason chances. The Wildcats have posted strong offensive numbers but are still viewed as a worse one to the Huskies.
Who has the edge on Thursday night? Here’s our betting preview.
Villanova vs. Connecticut Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Villanova: +6.5 (-110)
- Connecticut: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Villanova: +220
- Connecticut: -275
Total: 134.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Villanova vs. Connecticut How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13th
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Villanova Record: 19-13
- Connecticut Record: 22-9
Villanova vs. Connecticut Best Player Prop Bets
Villanova
- Wooga Poplar OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
The Miami transfer has played well against the Huskies this season, scoring at least 18 points in each game.
Poplar has been going under this total of late; he hasn’t gone over since the last game against UConn on February 18th, averaging nearly 10 points per game, but I’m going to trust this matchup for him to go over.
Connecticut
- Solomon Ball OVER 14.5 Points (-120)
Ball has routinely given Villanova fits this season, scoring a combined 29 points in the two meetings.
He is the premier floor spacer on this UConn offense, hitting 42% of his three-point shots on more than four per game on the year.
Against Villanova, he has taken 19 threes in two games, and the Wildcats' compact defense will allow teams to shoot over the top of them, which makes me confident the sophomore will get his chances to go over this total.
Villanova vs. Connecticut Prediction and Pick
Villanova has had UConn’s number all season, keeping both games incredibly close with a two-point win at home before squandering a double-digit lead against the Huskies on the road to lose by seven.
In a game that should feature limited possessions between two teams that are bottom 35 in the country in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, I’ll grab the points with Villanova.
The Wildcats have found success in isolation against the poor Huskies defense that rates out as one of the worst isolation defenses in the Big East while the Wildcats bolster a disciplined compact defense that keeps teams out of the paint.
With Villanova’s ability to dictate the pace and win the shot volume battle against a Connecticut offense that is over-leveraged on its ability to grab offensive rebounds but struggles at protecting the ball, I like the Wildcats to keep it tight.
PICK: Villanova +6.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
