Villanova vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 18
The two-time NCAA defending champion UConn Huskies are looking to avenge a terrible loss to the Seton Hall Pirates when they host the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday night.
UConn blew a lead to Seton Hall (7-18, 2-12 in Big East) on Saturday and ended up losing in overtime because of a comedy of errors – specifically when it came to inbounding the ball in crunch time.
Dan Hurley’s group is still on track to make the NCAA Tournament, but the path isn’t as clear as it was a few weeks ago with the Huskies now sitting at eight losses and in fourth in the Big East – just 1.5 games up on Villanova.
The Wildcats got off to a slow start this season, but they are over .500 in Big East play and 3-1 against top-25 teams. So, a deep run in the Big East Tournament later this season could give it a chance to sneak into the Field of 68.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Big East clash.
Villanova vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Villanova +7.5 (-102)
- UConn -7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Villanova: +280
- UConn: -360
Total
- 139.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Villanova vs. UConn How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: XL Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Villanova record: 15-11
- UConn record: 17-8
Villanova vs. UConn Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Villanova Wildcats Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Eric Dixon OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
This may seem like a high prop for a college basketball game, but Dixon leads the Big East in points per game (23.2) this season while attempting 16.8 shots per game.
The Villanova star has been efficient as well, shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. On top of that, he has 21 or more points in 16 of his 25 games this season, including a 23-point showing against these Huskies.
UConn Huskies Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Solo Ball 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-154)
The UConn offense has been carried at times by sophomore sharpshooter Solo Ball, who is averaging 14.8 points per game and shooting 44.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Over his last eight games, Ball has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in five of them. He did finish with just two made shots from beyond the arc against Villanova, but with Alexa Karaban slumping, he could see a few more looks on Tuesday night.
Villanova vs. UConn Prediction and Pick
These are two of the best offenses in the country, as Villanova enters this game at No. 19 in adjusted offensive efficiency while the Huskies are 13th.
However, neither of these teams wants to push the pace. UConn is 336th in the country in adjusted tempo and the Wildcats are somehow even slower-paced, ranking 352nd in that statistic.
So, with the total up at 139.5 this could be a spot to take the UNDER.
These squads played earlier this season at Villanova with the Wildcats pulling out a 68-66 win. I actually like Villanova to cover again in this game given the subpar play from UConn as of late, but the UNDER feels like an even safer play.
UConn has failed to clear this number in four of its last six games while Villanova has gone under 139.5 points in three of five games since Feb. 1.
If both of these teams insist on slowing things down and playing in the half court, another game in the high 60s could be in store tonight.
Pick: UNDER 139.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
