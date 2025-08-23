Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Brewers to Stay Hot vs. Giants)
The MLB season marches on as we start to enter the final month of the regular season. Teams across the Majors are either jockeying for position for the postseason or have already started to look ahead to their offseason.
We have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on today, so if you want to get in on the action, you've come to the right place.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Nationals vs. Phillies OVER 10 (-108) via DraftKings
- Brewers -135 vs. Giants via BetMGM
- Athletics +145 vs. Mariners via DraftKings
Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction
This NL East matchup has OVER written all over it. Both starting pitchers in today's matchup have struggled in a big way this season. Mitchell Parker (5.83 ERA) will get the start for the Washington Nationals, while Aaron Nola (6.92 ERA), who has had an oddly bad season, will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies.
On top of this being a pitching matchup between two struggling arms, the Phillies also have one of the hottest offenses in baseball, ranking fourth in wRC+ since the All-Star Break.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this one.
Pick: OVER 10 (-108)
Giants vs. Brewers Prediction
I'm surprised to see the Milwaukee Brewers aren't bigger favorites at home. Their offenses have been the best in the National League since the All-Star Break, sporting a batting average of .283 and ranking second in wRC+. Meanwhile, the Giants enter today's game ranking just 17th in wRC+ in that same time frame.
Not only do the Brewers have a significant offensive advantage, but their ace, Freddy Peralta (2.78 ERA), gets the start for them. Not only does Peralta have a stellar ERA, but he also has a 15-5 record in 2025. They're the side to back tonight.
Pick: Brewers -135
Athletics vs. Mariners Prediction
The Athletics have quietly had one of the best offenses in baseball of late. Since the All-Star Break, the Athletics have a batting average of .268, while ranking third in wRC+. The Mariners have been trending in the opposite direction, ranking 20th in wRC+ in the same time frame.
With the starting pitcher matchup being largely a wash, Jeffrey Springs (4.24 ERA) vs. George Kirby (4.22 ERA), I'm going to back the hotter offense at the +145 price tag.
Pick: Athletics +145
