Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Underdog Royals to beat Rangers)

Iain MacMillan

Jun 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) jogs off the field after making an out in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

We have 14 MLB games set to take place this Sunday and if it seems like a daunting task to just pick a few to bet on, you've come to the right place.

I've narrowed in on three bets that I like the most for today's baseball action and as we always do on Walk Off Wagers, I'm going to share them with you.

Let's dive into it.

Best MLB Bets Today

  • Giants vs. Cardinals UNDER 7.5 (-122)
  • Royals +134 vs. Rangers
  • Twins -1.5 (-110) vs. Athletics

Giants vs. Cardinals prediction

Arguably the best pitching matchup of the day will take place when the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Logan Webb (2.99) of the Giants will face off against Sonny Gray (2.95 ERA) of the Cardinals in a pitcher's duel between two arms with sub-3.00 ERAs.

Offensively, the two teams rank 13th and 17th in OPS over the past 30 days, so we don't need to worry about extremely high-powered bats racking up runs.

With the total at 7.5, I'll take the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-122)

Royals vs. Rangers prediction

I broke down my best bet for this game in today's edition of Rounding the Bases:

"Max Scherzer is making his 2024 debut this afternoon. It may take him some games to find his grove again but even if he has a solid start, I have no interest in backing a Rangers team that's 29th in OPS over the last 30 days.

"I'll back the underdog Royals."

Pick: Royals +134 vs. Rangers

Twins vs. Athletics prediction

You may be surprised to find out that the Twins have one of the hottest offenses in baseball at the moment. In fact, they rank second in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days at .808. The Athletics come in at 28th over that same time frame at .639.

Pablo Lopez gets the start on the mound for the Twins and despite having a 5.63 ERA, his FIP of 4.36 shows there's a strong chance of positive regression in the near future.

I'll back the Twins to win by at least two runs this afternoon.

Pick: Twins -1.5 (-110)

