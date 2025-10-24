Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blake Snell, World Series Game 1)
The World Series is finally here.
The Toronto Blue Jays are giving the ball to rookie phenom Trey Yesavage in Game 1, while the Los Angeles Dodgers counter with Blake Snell.
My best bets for today are targeting Snell to rack up the strikeouts and the Dodgers to open the series with a win.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Oct. 24.
MLB Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 23
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Blake Snell OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-103)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (-157) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Blake Snell OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-103)
Let’s get the downside of this bet out of the way first: the Blue Jays don’t strike out a lot. In fact, their 6.72 strikeouts per game is the lowest in the league this season.
But this isn’t just any other game. And this isn’t just any other pitcher.
Blake Snell has been dynamite for the Dodgers in the playoffs. He threw six shutout innings against the Reds before allowing two runs on three hits in the seventh. He finished that game with just four hits allowed and nine strikeouts in those seven innings.
Since then, Snell has racked up 19 more strikeouts in 14 innings while allowing just two hits. The southpaw made one start against the Blue Jays this season, striking out 10 in just five innings against Toronto.
I would ladder Snell up to 8+ Ks (+198), 9+ Ks (+394), and possibly even 10+ Ks (+790) to open the World Series.
Los Angeles Dodgers (-157) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Snell has been terrific for the Dodgers in the playoffs, and they’ve had absolutely no problem winning on the road with wins in all four games.
Yesavage is a great story in Toronto, and he’s helped the Blue Jays to the World Series, but this Dodgers lineup is a different animal.
Since striking out 11 against the Yankees in his first start, Yesavage allowed five runs in four innings and two runs in 5.2 innings in his two starts against the Mariners.
The Dodgers are heavy favorites to win the series at -215, but we’re getting a price nearly 60 cents cheaper for Game 1.
Los Angeles took two of three against the Blue Jays in August, outscoring Toronto 18-7 in the process. The Dodgers are healthy now and Shohei Ohtani is out of his slump. Bet LA in Game 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.