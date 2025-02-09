What Was the Result of the Coin Toss at Super Bowl 2025? (Chiefs vs. Eagles Coin Toss Result)
One of the first big bets of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles has already been decided… the coin toss!
Here’s a look at the results, and some of the recent trends that come with it.
What Was the Result of the Coin Toss for Super Bowl 59?
For bettors who wagered on the coin toss, this year’s toss landed on tails.
The odds for the coin toss were truly a 50/50 shot at FanDuel Sportsbook this year.
- Heads -104
- Tails -104
Since the Chiefs are technically the visiting team in this year’s Super Bowl, they called the toss between them and the Eagles and ended up winning after calling tails. Kansas City chose to defer to the second half, so the Eagles will get the ball first.
Through the first 58 Super Bowls in NFL history there have been just 27 teams that have won the coin toss and also taken home the game – and the Lombardi Trophy.
Prior to Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and the Eagles (where Kansas City won) a team had not won the coin toss and the game in eight consecutive years. Each of the last two seasons, Kansas City has won the toss in the Super Bowl and gone on to win the game.
This year, Kansas City has once again won the toss. Will it win the game? Oddsmakers have the Chiefs favored at -120 to do so.
Super Bowl Coin Toss Results Through the Years
Through the first 58 editions of the Super Bowl, we've seen a pretty even split in the coin toss results.
- Heads: 28 times (48.28%)
- Tails: 30 times (51.72%)
- Longest Heads Streak: 5
- Longest Tails Streak: 4 (three times)
Now, tails can add another to its tally.
Kansas City entered Super Bowl LIX as a 1.5-point favorite, and it’s looking to complete a historic three-peat against the Eagles. Philadelphia lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 as a favorite, but there have been a ton of big bets in this year’s game on the Eagles to win.
In fact, BetMGM Sportsbook reported that the most popular bet for this year’s game was on the Eagles to pull off the upset.
With the coin toss behind us – let’s see who will come out a winner in Super Bowl LIX!
