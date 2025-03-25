When was the Last Time Alabama Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win 2025 March Madness)
Expectations were high for the Alabama Crimson Tide heading into the NCAA Tournament. When they're at their best, their a tough team for anyone to beat, but they're one of the most volatile teams left in the tournament.
They escaped a potential upset in the opening round against Robert Morris, but then put together an impressive victory against Saint Mary's in the Round of 32. Now, they have an intriguing matchup against BYU in the Sweet 16.
Let's take a look at Alabama's history in the NCAA Tournament and then I'll break down their odds to win it all.
Has Alabama Ever Won the NCAA Tournament?
No, Alabama has never won the NCAA Tournament. Their best finish was a Final Four appearance last in 2024.
Let's look at their tournament results through their history:
- Final Four: 2024
- Elite Eight: 2004, 2024
- Sweet 16: 1976, 1982, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 2004, 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025
If the Crimson Tide beat the Cougars on Thursday, they'll advance to the Elite Eight for just the third time in school history.
Alabama NCAA Tournament Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
East Region Odds
- Duke -190
- Alabama +340
- Arizona +700
- BYU +900
Alabama National Championship Odds
- Alabama +1500
Alabama has the second-best odds to win the East Region and advance to the Final Four at +340, an implied probability of 22.73%. Their biggest hurdle is Duke, which is the odds on favorite to win the region and the betting favorite to win the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats' have the next best odds to win the National Championship behind the four No. 1 seeds at 15-1 odds.
Alabama is a 4.5-point favorite against BYU on Thursday night in the Sweet 16.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
