Which Teams from the Big East Made the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
After getting just three bids in the NCAA Tournament last season, the Big East has five teams that will be in the tournament this March.
St. John’s leads the way as a No. 2 seed after it won both the regular season and tournament title in the conference, but Rick Pitino’s group is the only team that received better than a No. 7 seed in the Big East.
On the bright side, the conference did get a bubble team – Xavier – in as a First Four squad.
Here’s a look at the odds and seeding for each team from the Big East in March Madness.
Big East Teams in 2025 NCAA Tournament
- St. John’s Red Storm – No. 2 Seed in West Region
- Marquette Golden Eagles – No. 7 Seed in South Region
- UConn Huskies – No. 8 Seed in West Region
- Creighton Bluejays – No. 9 Seed in South Region
- Xavier Musketeers – No. 11 Seed in Midwest Region (First Four)
Each Big East Team’s Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
St. John’s Red Storm (+3100) – Won Big East Tournament
Rick Pitino’s Johnnies are the No. 2 seed in the West Region, and they won the Big East Tournament with ease this past week.
Led by guard RJ Luis Jr., the Johnnies have an elite defense that is going to keep them in just about every game this March.
Marquette Golden Eagles (+14000) – At-Large Bid
Shaka Smart’s group avoided an 8/9 matchup in the first round, but it has a tough test against New Mexico instead with the Big Ten’s regular season champion – Michigan State – likely waiting in the second round.
Marquette is the No. 28 team in KenPom and ranks inside the top 35 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.
UConn Huskies (+15000) – At-Large Bid
The defending national champs have a tough road ahead of them, as they’ll play Oklahoma (14-1 in non-conference play) in the first round and potentially move on to face Florida in the second round.
Dan Hurley’s group has not been as dominant as the last two seasons and lost in the semis of the Big East Tournament.
Creighton Bluejays (+20000) – At-Large Bid
A veteran team led by Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth, the Blue Jays made the Big East Final before they lost badly to St. John’s. Creighton was a higher seed last season, and it’s going to have a tough time advancing in the South Region with No. 1 overall seed Auburn likely awaiting in the second round.
Xavier Musketeers (+100000) – At-Large Bid
Xavier was on the bubble and struggled in Quad 1 during the regular season, but it sneaks into the NCAA Tournament as a First Four team. The Musketeers have the worst odds of every Big East team to make the tournament.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
