White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners open up a three-game set on Tuesday night in Seattle, as the Mariners are currently tied with the New York Yankees for the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League.
Now, Seattle doesn’t have a ton of breathing room, as the Texas Rangers are just 1.5 games behind them and New York in the standings.
However, it is heavily favored at the best betting sites on Tuesday night with starter Bryan Woo (3.11 ERA) on the mound.
Chicago has just 42 wins in the 2025 season, and it’ll counter with Davis Martin, who has a decent ERA (3.84), but has struggled to lead the Sox to wins.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this American League matchup.
White Sox vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-110)
- Mariners -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- White Sox: +201
- Mariners: -252
Total
- 7.5 (Over -111/Under -109)
White Sox vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Davis Martin (3-8, 3.84 ERA)
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (8-6, 3.11 ERA)
White Sox vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOT Sports NW, CHSN
- White Sox record: 42-70
- Mariners record: 60-53
White Sox vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryan Woo OVER 0.5 Walks Allowed (-180)
The White Sox are just 17th in Major League Baseball in walks drawn this season, and we’re going to have to lay some juice with this prop, but I can’t pass it up on Tuesday night.
Woo has walked just 25 batters in 133.0 innings of work this season, but he’s allowed at least one walk in each of his last 11 starts. Over that stretch, he’s walked 17 batters. Before that, Woo had walked just eight batters in his first 10 starts of the season.
I’ll bet on him allowing one free pass in this game, especially since he’s worked into the sixth inning in all 21 of his outings in 2025.
White Sox vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Woo is coming off a rough start for Seattle in his final outing of July, but overall, he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 21 outings this season.
I think he has a massive advantage over Martin, who has terrible advanced metrics this season.
The White Sox starter ranks in the bottom half of the league in several key advanced numbers, including expected ERA and expected batting average against.
Davis Martin Advanced Stats
- Expected ERA: 5.33 (8th percentile)
- Expected Batting Average Against: .297 (4th percentile)
- Avg. Exit Velocity Against: 90.7 (15th percentile)
- Strikeout Percentage:16.6% (12 percentile)
- Hard-Hit Percentage: 46.5% (11th percentile)
- Barrel Percentage: 9.8% (24th percentile)
On top of all of that, the White Sox are just 4-12 when he’s on the mound this season.
Seattle should roll to an easy win on Tuesday night.
Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
