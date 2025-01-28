Who is the Underdog in This Year’s Super Bowl? (Super Bowl 59 Odds)
The Philadelphia Eagles are returning to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and they'll face a familiar opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs got the better of the Eagles in a nail-biter of a game at Super Bowl 57, but now Philadelphia has a chance to get its revenge and win its second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
Let's take a look at the odds to find out which team is the underdog ahead of the big game.
What Team is the Underdog at Super Bowl 59?
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-110)
- Eagles +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -130
- Eagles +110
The Eagles are set as 1.5-point underdogs on the spread and +110 underdogs on the moneyline. If you translate their odds to implied probability, he has a 47.62% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
The odds closed as the opposite when the two teams met at Super Bowl 57 with Philadelphia a 1.5-point favorite. That didn't work out for the Eagles, who went on to lose by a final score of 38-35.
The Eagles were set as underdogs three times this regular season, winning all three games outright. They were 2.5-point underdogs to the Saints in Week 3, 2.5-point underdogs to the Bengals in Week 8, and 3-point underdogs to the Ravens in Week 13.
You can find my full break down of the game, including my best bet, in my betting preview.
More NFL Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.