Wings vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 4
A four-game winning streak has propelled the Golden State Valkyries to the No. 6 seed in the WNBA, and they have a chance to lock up a playoff spot with the Indiana Fever struggling after a loss on Tuesday.
Golden State has been an elite defensive team all season long, holding the New York Liberty to just 58 points on Tuesday, and it’ll aim to keep that going on Thursday against the Dallas Wings.
Dallas has a ton of players banged up, and it has lost eight games in a row, falling to dead last in the standings.
While rookie guard Paige Bueckers is electric, there aren’t many other positives to take from this Dallas season.
So, can the Valkyries further their playoff case with another win?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction on Thursday.
Wings vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +9 (-108)
- Valkyries -9 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wings: +360
- Valkyries: -470
Total
- 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 4
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): KPIX+ 44, KFAA
- Wings record: 9-32
- Valkyries record: 22-18
Wings vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Haley Jones – day-to-day
- Aziaha James – day-to-day
- Arike Ogunbowale – out
- JJ Quinerly – out
- Ty Harris – out
- Li Yueru – out
- Luisa Geiselsoder – out
Valkyries Injury Report
- Kayla Thornton – out
- Cecilia Zandalasini – day-to-day
- Tiffany Hayes – day-to-day
Wings vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Veronica Burton OVER 7.5 Assists (-115)
This season, Burton has become an important piece for the Valkyries and their future, averaging 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 11.9 points per game.
On Thursday, I’m looking to the guard’s assist prop, as oddsmakers have set it well above her season average – but I think she can hit it.
Burton had 13 assists in her last meeting with the Wings, and she’s cleared this number in five of her last six games.
Dallas ranks dead last in the WNBA in opponent assists per game (23.0), so there isn’t a better matchup out there for the Valkyries guard.
Wings vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Golden State is a great bet at home:
The Valkyries and Wings met late last month with Golden State picking up a nine-point win on the road, and I think the Valkyries are a no-brainer bet at home on Thursday.
Golden State is 1307 straight up at home and 25-14-1 against the spread overall this season, while the Wings have been arguably the worst team in the league, especially over their last 10 games.
Dallas is just 1-9 in its last 10 games and has lost eight in a row, slipping to well under .500 against the spread. The Wings have a net rating of -15.6 over their last 12 games – the worst mark in the WNBA – and they’ve already lost some key players to injury, including Arike Ogunbowale and JJ Quinerly.
Even if Paige Bueckers has a huge game, it may not be enough for a Dallas team that has the worst defensive rating in the WNBA.
After Golden State held New York to just 58 points on Tuesday, I think the Valkyries are in a prime spot to pick up a convincing win against one of the worst teams in the WNBA.
Pick: Valkyries -9 (-112 at DraftKings)
