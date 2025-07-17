WNBA 3-Point Contest Prediction, Odds, Participants (Bet Allisha Gray, Fade Caitlin Clark)
One of the most exciting events of WNBA All-Star Weekend is the 3-Point Contest, and there’s a LOADED field in 2025.
WNBA 3-Point Contest Participants
- Sabrina Ionescu – New York Liberty
- Caitlin Clark – Indiana Fever (Clark is out of the 3-Point Contest with a groin injury)
- Sonia Citron – Washington Mystics
- Kelsey Plum – Los Angeles Sparks
- Allisha Gray – Atlanta Dream
WHEW.
This year’s 3-Point Contest features some of the best shooters in the W, including defending champion Allisha Gray and 2023 champion Sabrina Ionescu.
Ionescu is the favorite at +200 to win this year’s contest, but is she the best bet?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite bet and one player to avoid in the 3-Point Contest on Friday night.
WNBA 3-Point Contest Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Sabrina Ionescu: +200
- Caitlin Clark: +250
- Sonia Citron: +475
- Kelsey Plum: +475
- Allisha Gray: +500
Bet on Allisha Gray to Win 3-Point Contest
It’s pretty shocking to have Gray – the defending champion – at dead last in the odds to win the 3-Point Contest, especially with how well she’s shot the 3-ball in the 2025 season.
Gray finished the first half of the season shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc on 6.1 attempts per game. Compared to the other participants in the 3-point contest, Gray has been the most-efficient shooter from deep this season:
- Ionescu: 31.1%
- Clark: 27.9%
- Citron: 36.5%
- Plum: 35.8%
When it comes to the 3-Point Contest in the NBA or WNBA, I lean heavily with players that have participated before and those that have won, as shooting off the rack is much different than shooting in game and requires some practice/experience.
Ionescu is the favorite for her 2023 win and impressive showing against Steph Curry at the NBA’s All-Star Game a few seasons ago, but I like the value of Gray at +500 to repeat as the champion in 2025.
Caitlin Clark Won't Participate in 3-Point Contest
With Clark dealing with a groin injury, she was going to be a hard player to trust in his competition, especially since she has not shot the 3-ball well in the 2025 season.
Now, Clark is not expected to participate after re-aggravating her groin injury.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.