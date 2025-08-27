Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Aces-Dream, Sun-Wings, Paige Bueckers)
A huge matchup in the WNBA playoff picture headlines Wednesday night’s action, as A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces put their 11-game winning streak to the test against the Atlanta Dream.
These teams are both six games back of the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx, and the winner on Wednesday will have sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the W.
This should be a great game to bet on, but it’s not the only one to dive into on Wednesday.
No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are looking for their 10th win of the 2025 season on Wednesday against another nine-win team — the Connecticut Sun.
Both of these teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but could there be some betting value in the prop market?
Let’s break down each of my plays for the action in the W on Wednesday, Aug. 27.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 56-60 (-2.46 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 140-135 (+2.00 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Connecticut Sun +2.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Wings – 0.5 unit
- Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Las Vegas Aces +1.5 (-110) vs. Atlanta Dream – 0.5 unit
Connecticut Sun +2.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Wings – 0.5 unit
While the Sun had their winning streak snapped on Monday night, they’ve played much better basketball over their last 10 games, ranking eight in the WNBA in net rating (-2.4) over that stretch while winning four games.
When looking at Connecticut’s season-long record (it only has nine wins), it’s pretty impressive that the team has won nearly half of those games over the last few weeks.
On Wednesday, I think the Sun are in a great spot to cover – and potentially win outright – against a Wings team that has fallen apart as of late, ranking 12th in the W in net rating (-13.1) over its last 10 games.
During that stretch, the Wings are just 1-9, and they’ve lost key rotation players in JJ Quinerly and Arike Ogunbowale to injuries.
It hasn’t been a pretty season for the Sun, but they are 21-16 against the spread. I’ll back them to cover in this battle between two non-playoff squads in the W.
Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Wings guard Paige Bueckers is coming off one of her worst games of the 2025 season, as she scored just nine points while shooting 3-for-12 from the field in a loss to the Golden State Valkyries.
However, I am backing Bueckers to clear her points prop on Wednesday against a Sun team that she has scored 21 points against in both of her meetings.
With Quinerly and Ogunbowale out, Bueckers has a huge offensive responsibility for the Wings, and she’s thrived this season, averaging 19.0 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.
CT ranks 10th in the W in defensive rating and in opponent points per game, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Bueckers clear this line on Wednesday night.
Las Vegas Aces +1.5 (-110) vs. Atlanta Dream – 0.5 unit
Does the Las Vegas win streak continue on Wednesday?
While I won’t say that the Aces are going to win outright, I’m going to bet on them to cover the spread on the road in this massive matchup with the Dream.
Las Vegas has a net rating of +11.7 over its last 10 games, which is right behind Atlanta (+14.1) and Minnesota (+11.8) during that stretch.
The Aces have thrived on the offensive end, leading the league in offensive rating over the duration of this winning streak, and I think they can challenge a Dream team that is one of the better home teams (12-5) in the WNBA.
Atlanta has been hot as of late as well, winning eight of its last 10 games, but the Aces’ recent run is really hard to bet against – especially when they’re catching points.
I’ll take the points in what could be a playoff preview on Wednesday.
