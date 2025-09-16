Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Aces-Storm, Dream-Fever, Jackie Young)
A pair of WNBA playoff games are set to tip off on Tuesday night, as the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas look to advance to the semifinals with wins.
Atlanta knocked off the Indiana Fever in Game 1 on Sunday, covering as a 7.5-point home favorite. Now, Rhyne Howard and the Dream are favored on the road in Game 2 against the Caitlin Clark-less Fever.
Indiana was 13-9 at home in the regular season, but it’s facing an uphill battle against one of the best teams in the W. Atlanta had the second-best net rating in the league during the regular season.
In the second game on Tuesday, the Aces look to extend their current winning streak to 18 games in Game 2 against the Seattle Storm.
Las Vegas dominated Game 1, winning by 25 points at home. However, the Aces weren’t as dominant on the road during the regular season.
Can either the Storm of Fever force a Game 3?
I have a few bets for Tuesday’s action as these teams continue their chase for a WNBA title in 2025.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 75-75-2 (-1.63 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 159-151-2 (+2.83 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Las Vegas Aces-Atlanta Dream Moneyline Parlay (+114)
- Jackie Young OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
Las Vegas Aces-Atlanta Dream Moneyline Parlay (+114)
Las Vegas Aces
The Aces absolutely dominated Game 1, shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc to win their 17th game in a row.
I don’t mind betting on them as 5.5-point favorites, but why not just take the moneyline in this parlay with one of the best (and hottest) teams in the W right now?
The Aces have the best net rating in the WNBA over their last 15 games, and Seattle was actually two games under .500 at home in the regular season.
That’s not going to cut it, and the lack of offense for the Storm was evident in Game 1, as the team scored just 25 first-half points. I expect the Aces to advance on Tuesday.
Atlanta Dream
The Dream have won seven games in a row entering Game 2 against the Fever, and I don’t see Indiana pulling off an upset – even at home – against this Dream team.
I don’t mind bettors laying the points in this game – Atlanta was 28-15-1 against the spread in the regular season – but I’m opting for a plus-money bet by parlaying the Dream and Aces together.
Indiana scored just 68 points in Game 1 despite a 27-point game from Kelsey Mitchell, and it doesn’t have nearly enough depth with Clark, Cunningham, Colson and McDonald all out for the season.
Atlanta was an elite road team in the regular season (14-8 straight up), and I don’t think this game deserves a 3.5-point adjustment in the spread from Game 1.
Favorites have gone 4-0 so far this postseason, and I expect that to continue in Tuesday’s Game 2 matchups.
Jackie Young OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
Since the All-Star break, Jackie Young has been on fire from beyond the arc, shooting 40.9 percent from deep over her final 22 games while averaging over two made 3-pointers per game.
Young made two or more shots from beyond the arc in five of her last six regular-season games, and she picked up right where she left off in the playoffs, shooting 4-for-6 from deep in Game 1 on her way to an 18-point performance.
The Storm were just ninth in opponent 3-point percentage in the regular season, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see Young take five or more shots from deep in this game. She’s attempted at least five 3-pointers in 16 of her 23 games since the break (including Game 1 of the playoffs).
