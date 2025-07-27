Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Aces-Wings, Dream-Lynx, Marina Mabrey)
Sunday’s WNBA action features a massive five-game slate, but injuries may end up stealing some of the show.
Both Angel Reese (questionable) and Caitlin Clark (out) are on the injury report for Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever – the marquee game on Sunday’s slate.
In addition to that, players like Kayla Thornton (out for the season), Paige Bueckers (out for rest), Rhyne Howard (out with a knee issue) and others won’t play on Sunday.
That’s led to some wider spreads, as the Las Vegas Aces, Fever and Minnesota Lynx are all favored by nine or more points in their matchups.
Even with all the injuries, I have a player prop and a pair of spreads that I’m betting on, as the W continues the dash towards the playoffs.
Here’s a breakdown of each pick for Sunday’s action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 36-44 (-3.99 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 120-118 (+0.47 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Marina Mabrey OVER 13.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Las Vegas Aces -9 (-112) vs. Dallas Wings – 0.5 unit
- Minnesota Lynx -9.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream
Marina Mabrey OVER 13.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Connecticut Sun star Marina Mabrey is back in action after a lengthy absence with a knee injury, and she played just under 26 minutes off the bench in Connecticut’s loss to the Los Angeles Sparks back on July 24.
Mabrey took 12 shots in that game, including eight from beyond the arc, but finished with just seven points. She struggled from the field, hitting 2-of-12 attempts.
Despite that, I’m buying the Sun star to bounce back on Sunday. It appears Mabrey escaped that game without a setback, as she’s not listed on the injury report for Sunday’s contest.
The star guard is averaging 14.6 points on 14.4 shots per game this season, and even though she didn’t play her normal role on July 24, she still found a way to get up 12 shots.
I expect that number to rise with Mabrey’s minutes, and I think she’s a decent value to hit her season average on Sunday afternoon.
Las Vegas Aces -9 (-112) vs. Dallas Wings – 0.5 unit
The Las Vegas Aces have not been great this season, winning just 12 of their first 25 games and dropping back-to-back contests to fall into eighth in the WNBA standings.
However, they have a cupcake matchup on the road on Sunday against a Dallas Wings team that won’t have Bueckers in the lineup.
This season, the Wings are just 1-4 straight up with Bueckers out of the lineup, and Dallas is just 7-18 overall, including a pedestrian 4-7 record at home. The Aces have struggled on the road (5-9 straight up), but they are by far the more talented team in this matchup.
Despite their struggles in 2025, the Aces still have a better net rating than the Wings, and I have a hard time trusting Dallas without Bueckers – who has been by far the team’s best player this season.
The Aces won the last meeting between these teams by four points on the road, and I expect the absence of Bueckers to help the Aces push that difference closer to double digits on Sunday.
Minnesota Lynx -9.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream
Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx are rolling.
They’ve won four games in a row to move to 22-4 in the regular season, and Minnesota has a 16-10 against the spread record – the best mark in the W.
At home, the Lynx have been unbeatable, going 14-0 straight up with their only loss coming in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final against the Indiana Fever, which doesn’t count to their regular-season record.
Minnesota leads the W in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating, and it has posted an insane +21.3 net rating at home this season.
That’s going to be tough to deal with for the Atlanta Dream, who are already down Howard – arguably the team’s best scorer. While Allisha Gary has been great for Atlanta this season, I’m not sure this team has enough firepower to upset the Lynx on Sunday.
Atlanta is just 6-7 on the road this season, and it has dropped six of its last 10 games. I’ll lay the points with the Lynx, who have been money all season long at Target Center.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.