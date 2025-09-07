Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Fever-Mystics, Wings-Sparks, Jackie Young)
Six of the eight playoff spots in the WNBA have been locked up heading into Sunday’s three-game slate, and the Indiana Fever (the No. 7 seed) and the Los Angeles Sparks (the No. 9 seed) are both in action.
Here’s a quick look at the full slate on Sunday:
- Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics
- Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks
- Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces
Los Angeles essentially has to win to stay alive in the playoff race, as it is two games back of the No. 8-seeded Seattle Storm with just three games to play. Meanwhile, the Fever could clinch a playoff spot if they beat the Mystics as road favorites.
With such an intriguing slate for the playoff picture set to tip off, I have a few best bets for the action on Sunday, Sept. 7.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 67-72-2 (-5.73 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 151-148-2 (-1.26 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Indiana Fever-Los Angeles Sparks Moneyline Parlay (-135)
- Jackie Young 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Indiana Fever-Los Angeles Sparks Moneyline Parlay (-135)
Indiana Fever
The motivation factor is going to play a big role in today’s moneyline parlay, as the Fever have a chance to lock up a playoff spot with a win.
Indiana – despite struggling at times without Clark – has a net rating of +1.2 in its last 10 games, and it has played well (10-11 straight up) on the road.
Meanwhile, the Mystics have a net rating of -12.2 in their last 10 games, losing eight in a row. They have the worst offensive rating in the W by nearly six points per 100 possessions during that stretch.
The Fever have battled through injuries all season, and I think they are a great bet to at least win on Sunday.
Los Angeles Sparks
This pick is pretty simple when it comes to choosing a team to win.
These teams have played some close games in the second half of the campaign, but the Sparks won both of them and are 3-0 against Dallas in 2025.
The Wings have nothing to play for at this point in the season and are down multiple key rotation pieces in Arike Ogunbowale and JJ Quinerly.
Los Angeles has struggled to improve its standing in the playoff picture, but I do believe the Sparks will pick up the win on Sunday. Dallas has the worst net rating in the W (-15.0) over its last 10 games.
Jackie Young 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-130)
I love this matchup for Jackie Young on Sunday, as the All-Star guard is shooting 38.9 percent from 3 since the All-Star break (34.3 percent overall) while averaging 1.9 made 3s on 5.0 attempts per game.
Young knocked down four of her six shots from beyond the arc in her last meeting with the Sky, and Chicago is just 11th in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage and opponent made 3s per game.
Over her last 13 games, Young is shooting 39.7 percent from 3 – hitting multiple shots from deep in eight of those games.
Against one of the worst defenses in the W, she’s a great bet to clear this prop on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
