Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Aces-Mercury, A'ja Wilson and More)
The WNBA Finals shift to Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday for Game 3, as Satou Sabally and the Phoenix Mercury look to win their first game of the series against the Las Vegas Aces.
Las Vegas took care of business at home in Games 1 and 2, winning by double digits on Sunday behind huge games from Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson.
The Aces are looking to win their third title in four seasons, and they’re just two wins away in this best-of-seven series.
Phoenix is hoping to even things with back-to-back games at home, and the Mercury were 15-7 straight up at home in the regular season.
Oddsmakers have set Phoenix as a home favorite in Game 3, but it has just one win in six meetings (including this series) with the Aces in 2025.
In Game 2, yours truly nailed a moneyline bet on the Aces and a player prop for Sabally. Let’s keep the momentum going with a few plays for Game 3!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 87-88-2 (-4.60 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 171-164-2 (-0.13 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- A’ja Wilson OVER 24.5 Points (-125)
- Player Prop Parlay (-160)
A’ja Wilson OVER 24.5 Points (-125)
The league MVP turned in a vintage performance in Game 2, scoring 28 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field to help lead the Aces to a 2-0 series lead.
Wilson is averaging 25.7 points on 20.6 shots per game in the playoffs, scoring 25 or more points in six of her 10 games, including three of her last four matchups. While she did fail to clear this line in Game 1, she also struggled from the field, shooting 7-for-16 overall.
With Phoenix’s desire to push the pace (No. 2 in pace in the playoffs), the Aces are poised to have some high-scoring matchups in this series. Las Vegas has scored 83 or more points in five of the six meetings between these teams this season, and Wilson has 28, 21, 19, 30 and 26 points in the games she’s played against Phoenix.
There’s no doubt that Wilson is going to be aggressive on the offensive end all series, and if she continues to push 20 shots per game, she’s a must bet at this number.
Player Prop Parlay (-160)
My second play for Game 3 is a parlay between some of the best scorers in this series, as they all have had huge roles in the first two games.
- Kahleah Copper 12+ Points
- Satou Sabally 12+ Points
- Jackie Young 12+ Points
Kahleah Copper 12+ Points
Copper has 21 and 23 points in her first two games in this series, attempting 30 shots overall while shooting an impressive 53.3 percent from the field.
In the playoffs, the former WNBA Finals MVP is averaging 16.6 points on 13.7 shots per game, clearing this total in eight of her nine appearances. She’s been the best scoring option for Phoenix through two games, and I expect her usage to remain the same at home in Game 3.
Satou Sabally 12+ Points
Sabally had a bit of a down scoring campaign – especially after the All-Star break – but she’s picked it up in the playoffs, averaging 18.4 points on 14.2 shots per game, clearing 12 points in seven of her nine playoff games.
Through two games in this series, Sabally has 31 shot attempts (16 3-point attempts), and has scored 19 and 22 points in her two games. She has also averaged an impressive 5.8 free-throw attempts per game in the postseason, which really raises her ceiling in this market.
I’ll gladly go OVER for the star forward in Game 3.
Jackie Young 12+ Points
Young put together a historic third quarter in Game 2, and she finished with 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting in the Aces’ win.
In the playoffs, Young has 12 or more points in nine of her 10 games, although she did fail to clear this line in Game 1 of this series, shooting just 3-for-13 from the field.
Overall in the postseason, Young is averaging 20.6 points on 14.2 shots per game, shooting 52.1 percent from the field. She’s a great bet at this number in Game 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.