Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Fever-Valkyries, Kelsey Plum)

A few potential playoff teams are in action on Sunday, as the Los Angeles Sparks (the No. 9 seed) take on the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever (the No. 6 seed) face off with the Golden State Valkyries (the No. 8 seed).
Golden State and Washington played each other on Saturday night, with the Valkyries dominating that game (a 37-point win) to move 2.5 games ahead of the Sparks in the standings.
As of Sunday, Los Angeles is the only team not currently in the playoff picture that can still earn a spot in the 2025 playoffs.
In the Fever-Valkyries matchup, Caitlin Clark (groin) remains out, although she has resumed some basketball activities with the team. Indiana is looking to win a third game in a row to put some pressure on New York for the No. 5 seed.
Even with just two games in action, there are a few bets worth placing in the W on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of each of my plays for Aug. 31.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 60-63-2 (-2.61 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 144-138-2 (+1.85 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Kelsey Plum OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
- Golden State Valkyries +2 (-110) vs. Indiana Fever
Kelsey Plum OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
Sparks guard Kelsey Plum has had a terrific 2025 season, as she’s averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The star guard had a stretch of six straight 20-point games snapped in her last matchup against the Indiana Fever, but she’s still been red hot in the month of August, shooting 49.7 percent from the field and averaging 20.0 points per game across 11 contests.
I love this prop for Plum against a Mystics team that allowed 99 points to Golden State on Saturday and has slipped to No. 9 in the WNBA in defensive rating.
Plum put up 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting against Washington earlier this month.
Golden State Valkyries +2 (-110) vs. Indiana Fever
The Fever have picked up two huge wins in a row to get themselves back in the mix for the No. 6 seed – or better – but I’m not sold on them as road favorites on Sunday.
Indiana is just one game over .500 on the road this season, and it’s been very average against the spread (19-20) through its first 39 games.
Meanwhile, the Valkyries are one of the better home teams in the WNBA (11-7) and they’ve covered the spread in 23 of their 38 games to date. With Clark still out of the lineup and the Fever down multiple rotation players, I wouldn’t be shocked if they struggled on Sunday night to win this game.
Golden State has a massive incentive to win both ends of its back-to-back as well, as it could jump up to the No. 6 seed on Sunday. I’ll roll with the Valkyries, who have a +8.4 net rating at home this season, to keep this game close.
