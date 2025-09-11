Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Valkyries-Lynx, Aces-Sparks)
The final playoff field is set in the WNBA, as the Seattle Storm clinched a spot with a win in their regular-season finale on Tuesday night.
That leaves significantly less drama heading into Thursday’s action — the final day of regular season games in the W.
Despite that, there are still a few bets that I’m looking to place for tonight’s action.
Eight teams will wrap up the regular season, starting with the defending champion New York Liberty taking on the Chicago Sky.
Here’s a look at all four games on Thursday’s slate:
- Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty
- Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings
- Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Let’s break down the odds and analysis for each of my best bets for Thursday’s action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 70-72-2 (-3.31 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 154-148-2 (+1.15 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Golden State Valkyries +8 (-110) vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Las Vegas Aces-Los Angeles Sparks UNDER 168 (-108)
Golden State Valkyries +8 (-110) vs. Minnesota Lynx
The Valkyries are one of the few teams with something to play for on Thursday, as they’d jump to the No. 6 seed with a win.
Since the Las Vegas Aces or Atlanta Dream will be the team's matchup in the first round anyway, they may want to get the No. 6 spot to play the “lesser” of the two squads after they both closed out the regular season strong.
Golden State has been elite against the spread all season (27-15-1), so I love them catching eight points against a Lynx team that has been waiting for the playoffs to start.
Since Minnesota has locked up the No. 1 seed, it rested Napheesa Collier on Tuesday and could rest players tonight. On top of that, the Lynx are just 5-5 in their last 10 games (they were 28-5 in their first 33) heading into this matchup.
I think Golden State can at least hang around on Thursday.
Las Vegas Aces-Los Angeles Sparks UNDER 168 (-108)
The Sparks have been the best OVER team in the WNBA this season, but they have nothing to play for on Thursday after the Seattle Storm won and eliminated them from the playoffs on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas has the No. 2 defensive rating in the WNBA over its last 10 games, going UNDER 168 points in six of its last eight games.
The last time these teams played (back on July 29) they combined for 163 points in a win for the Aces on the road.
Las Vegas’ lengthy winning streak has set it up to earn the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings, and I think it makes a final statement against a Sparks team that may feel out of gas after making a late push for the playoffs and still coming up short.
I’ll bet the UNDER on Thursday with the Aces suddenly becoming one of the top defensive squads in the W.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.