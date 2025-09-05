Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Liberty-Storm, Kamilla Cardoso, Kelsey Plum)
Friday’s WNBA action features the three teams still fighting to secure a playoff spot, as the Los Angeles Sparks (No. 9), Indiana Fever (No. 8) and Seattle Storm (No. 7) all play.
After the Golden State Valkyries won on Thursday to clinch a playoff spot, Seattle and Indiana are looking to follow suit on Friday.
However, the Fever received some awful news on Thursday night, as star guard Caitlin Clark has officially been ruled out for the season with a groin injury.
Clark appeared in just 13 games this season, and Indiana is just 13-15 without her.
While all three of these teams have playoff hopes, Friday’s matchups won’t be easy.
Seattle takes on the New York Liberty team that is looking to move up in the postseason standings while the Sparks face the Atlanta Dream, who are in the mix for the No. 2 seed.
Only the Fever (double-digit favorites against the Chicago Sky) are in a prime position to win tonight.
So, with that in mind, here’s a look at my favorite bets for this three-game slate in the W.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 65-70-2 (-5.55 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 149-146-2 (-1.08 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kamilla Cardoso to Record a Double-Double (+110)
- Kelsey Plum OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
- Seattle Storm Moneyline (-125) vs. New York Liberty
Kamilla Cardoso to Record a Double-Double (+110)
With Angel Reese (suspension) out of the lineup on Friday, I love taking Cardoso in the prop market for Friday night’s clash with the Fever.
In 14 career games with Reese sidelined, Cardoso is averaging 12.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. While her combined points and rebounds prop is up at 25+, I think there is some value at +110 in asking Cardoso to record a double-double.
She’s picked one up in seven of her 14 games without Reese, and the former first-round pick has a double-double against Indiana earlier this season (12 points, 12 boards) and grabbed 12 boards against the Fever in her last meeting with them.
Overall, Cardoso is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 boards per game in 2025. I think she’s a great target on Friday night.
Kelsey Plum OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Sparks guard Kelsey Plum has been red hot as of late, scoring 18 or more points in eight of her last 10 games while averaging 20.1 points per game during that stretch.
Overall this season, Plum is averaging 19.9 points per game, so it’s a little surprising to see her points prop down at 17.5 against the Dream. After all, Plum had 18 points on Wednesday against Atlanta after her prop was set at just 16.5 points (a bet that we cashed).
I think the star guard should be in line for another big workload as the Sparks aim to stay in the mix for a playoff spot this season. Over this 10-game stretch, Plum is shooting 47.9 percent from the field on over 14 attempts per game.
Seattle Storm Moneyline (-125) vs. New York Liberty
The Liberty’s recent struggles are no joke, and there’s a chance that they could be without Sabrina Ionescu (questionable) in this matchup, which only further limits their ceiling.
On the road in 2025, the Liberty are just 8-12 straight up, a far cry from how they’ve played at home (16-5).
Seattle is shockingly under .500 at home in the 2025 season, but I think the Storm are worth a look as slight favorites with a playoff spot up for grabs on Friday.
Over their last 10 games, the Liberty have a net rating of just -1.6 (eighth in the WNBA) while the Storm are fifth in the league at +4.8. Not only that, but the Liberty have seen their season-long defensive rating slip to sixth in the league with all the injuries they’ve dealt with in the second half of the season.
New York has already clinched a playoff spot, so it may not want to rush Ionescu back if she’s not at 100 percent. Meanwhile, the Storm have a ton to play for with just a couple games left to clinch a spot in the playoff field.
After trading away a first-round pick for Brittney Sykes, the Storm desperately need to pay it off with a playoff appearance.
I’ll trust them to get a win at home against the defending champs.
