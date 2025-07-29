Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Mystics-Sky, Allisha Gray, Aces-Sparks)
A huge day in the WNBA is set on Tuesday, as several teams in the mix for playoff spots will face off.
The Los Angeles Sparks, Washington Mystics and Golden State Valkyries are all separated by just one game for the No. 8 seed, and Los Angeles (five wins in a row) is making a serious surge in the second half of the season.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream are fresh off arguably their biggest win of the 2025 season, beating the Minnesota Lynx in Minnesota on Sunday without Rhyne Howard (knee) in the lineup. Howard won’t play in the team’s matchup on Tuesday against the Valkyries.
With playoff spots still up for grabs, I have a few bets I’m looking to place for tonight’s action.
Here’s a breakdown of each play – and the latest odds – for July 29.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 40-46 (-3.64 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 124-121 (+0.82 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Allisha Gray OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
- Washington Mystics -6 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
- Los Angeles Sparks-Las Vegas Aces OVER 172.5 (-110)
Allisha Gray OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Allisha Gray has been elite for the Dream in the 2025 season, and she’s stepped up her game as of late with Howard out of the lineup.
Gray has scored 18 or more points in two of her three games since the All-Star break, putting up 28 and 24 points in the games that she cleared this line.
After shooting just 6-for-17 from the field against the No. 1 defense (Minnesota) in the W, I think Gray could be in line for a bounce-back game on Tuesday.
The All-Star wing has taken at least 16 shots in each of her three games since the break, and Gray is averaging 18.7 points per game on solid efficiency (44.3 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from 3) this season.
I love getting her points line below her season average in this matchup.
Washington Mystics -6 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
The Mystics may have dropped their last game at home against the Phoenix Mercury, but I think they’re in a prime spot to bounce back on Tuesday against the Chicago Sky.
Chicago has lost five games in a row by 13, 37, 23, 38 and 15 points, failing to reach 70 points in three of those games. While Angel Reese (probable) should give the Sky some boost on the offensive end, I’m far from sold on them on the road.
This season, the Sky are just 3-10 straight up on the road while Washington is 8-5 straight up at home. The Sky have failed to cover the spread in several games in a row, and they rank 12th out of 13 teams in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating this season.
Even though the Mystics have cooled off after a strong start to the season, I think they’re worth a bet at home on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Sparks-Las Vegas Aces OVER 172.5 (-110)
Cameron Brink is back for the Los Angeles Sparks, but I’m not sold on the former No. 2 overall pick immediately transforming this defense – especially since she’ll be on a minutes limit on Tuesday.
The Sparks are 11th out of 13 teams in defensive rating this season, and that’s led to them being a great team to bet OVERs on. L.A. has hit the OVER in 17 of 25 games (17-7-1) – by far the best mark in the WNBA.
On Tuesday, the Sparks face another shaky defensive team in the Las Vegas Aces, who have hit the OVER in 12 games this season and rank ninth in the W in defensive rating.
For what these teams lack on defense, they make up for on offense, as the Sparks are No. 5 in offensive rating and the Aces are No. 7. In addition to that, the Sparks are No. 3 in effective field goal percentage and play at the second-fastest pace in the W.
They’ve scored at least 92 points in every game during their five-game winning streak, clearing the 100-point mark on multiple occasions. I’m expecting a high-scoring affair in this matchup between two playoff hopefuls in the Western Conference.
