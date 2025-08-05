Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Paige Bueckers, Mystics-Sky, Rickea Jackson)
After an off day on Monday, the WNBA returns with a massive five-game slate on Tuesday night, featuring five of the top six teams in the standings.
Here’s a quick look at the matchups we can bet on tonight:
- Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty
- Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks
- Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm
The Fever may be the hottest team in the league right now, as they’ve won five games in a row (all without Caitlin Clark) to move to the No. 5 seed in the standings at 17-12. Clark (groin) remains without a timetable to return to action.
Elsewhere in the W, the Liberty (No. 2 in the standings, No. 1 in the Finals odds) and Lynx (No. 1 in the standings, No. 2 in the Finals odds) are both dealing with injuries to star players as Breanna Stewart (bone bruise) is out for New York and Napheesa Collier (ankle) is banged up for Minnesota.
Does that leave the door open for an upset on Tuesday? The best betting sites seem to think it’s possible with the No. 6 Seattle Storm set as favorites tonight while hosting the Lynx.
I’m eyeing a few bets for this huge five-game slate, so let’s dive into each and pick and the latest odds for tonight’s action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 41-50 (-5.73 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 125-125 (-1.26 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Washington Mystics -5.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
- Paige Bueckers 28+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Rickea Jackson OVER 13.5 Points (+100)
- Connecticut Sun +14.5 (-110) vs. Phoenix Mercury
Washington Mystics -5.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
The Mystics have their hand in the Sky’s eight-game losing streak, as they beat them by 17 points at home back on July 29.
While there’s a chance that Chicago will be healthier for this matchup (depending upon the status of Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins), I just can’t trust the Sky to keep this game close given their recent play.
Chicago has lost seven of eight games by double digits, and the lone single-digit loss was a seven-point defeat against the Golden State Valkyries. Chicago has dropped to dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating, and it has a net rating of -13.4 – the second-worst mark in the W.
On top of that, the Sky are just 12-16 overall against the spread and they’ve dropped six games in a row at home.
While Washington has just four wins on the road this season, it has a much better statistical profile, posting a net rating of -2.9.
I think the Mystics will dominate the Sky once again on Tuesday.
Paige Bueckers 28+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was just named Rookie of the Month for July, and she had a big game against the New York Liberty back on July 28.
In that matchup, Bueckers finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, and she’s scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games.
When it comes to hitting this PRA prop, Bueckers has 28 or more points, rebounds and assists in 10 of her last 17 games. Overall, she’s averaging 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, putting her right in the mix for 28 PRA per night.
I think she’ll take on an even bigger load on offense with the Wings moving on from DiJonai Carrington on Sunday.
Rickea Jackson OVER 13.5 Points (+100)
Los Angeles Sparks wing Rickea Jackson has been red hot as of late, scoring 14 or more points in seven of her last nine games.
She does have two single-digit scoring games mixed in during that stretch, but overall Jackson is averaging 17.0 points on 13.9 shots per game during that stretch.
Even with Cameron Brink back, it’s clear that Jackson is a focal point of the Sparks’ offensive attack. The second-year wing is averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field.
If she continues to push 14 shots per night, it’s hard not to bet on her at even money to score 14 or more points.
Connecticut Sun +14.5 (-110) vs. Phoenix Mercury
The Sun have the worst record in the WNBA this season, but they’re also over .500 against the spread (14-13) entering this game with the Mercury.
After a strong start to the season against the number, Phoenix has slipped back to 15-13 against the spread, and I have a hard time trusting it to win by 15 or more points with the status of Satou Sabally (personal) up in the air.
The Mercury beat the Sun by just eight points earlier this season in CT, and with Marina Mabrey back in the lineup for Connecticut, the team has a higher ceiling offensively.
Now, the Sun have a net rating of -15.4 this season, so they are prone to getting blown out. However, despite a 17-11 record, Phoenix ranks just sixth in the W in net rating. I’m not totally sold on it running away with this matchup – even at home – on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.