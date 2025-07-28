Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sabrina Ionescu, Storm-Sun, Liberty-Wings)
Multiple teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday night in the WNBA, as the Connecticut Sun are coming off a blowout win against the Golden State Valkyries while the Dallas Wings are aiming to avenge a loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
Connecticut will open Monday’s action with a home matchup against the Seattle Storm, who are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot once again this season.
CT picked up its fourth win of the season on Sunday, but it is set as a double-digit underdog at the best betting sites for this matchup.
In the later game on Monday, Dallas hosts Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty, who currently hold the No. 2 seed in the W.
After the Minnesota Lynx lost on Sunday, New York has a chance to gain some ground for the No. 1 seed with a win on Monday.
However, the Liberty will be without star forward Breanna Stewart due to a leg injury.
While the Wings are playing the second night of a back-to-back, they’re hoping to get Paige Bueckers back after she missed Sunday’s game for rest.
Here’s a look at my favorite bets in the W on Monday in this two-game slate.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 40-46 (-3.64 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 124-121 (+0.82 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Sabrina Ionescu OVER 20.5 Points (-130)
- Connecticut Sun +11.5 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm – 0.5 unit
Sabrina Ionescu OVER 20.5 Points (-130)
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu could have an even bigger role than normal on Monday with Stewart out, and she’s coming off back-to-back high-scoring games to push her season average to 19.3 points per game.
Ionescu dropped 29 points in a win over the Phoenix Mercury, knocking down four 3-pointers in the process, and she followed that up with a 30-point game in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Liberty guard has attempted 21 or more shots in back-to-back games, and she’s averaging a career-high 16.0 shots per game this season.
With Stewart out, Ionescu should once again push 20 shots, and I expect her to thrive against a Dallas team that is 10th in the WNBA in defensive rating.
Connecticut Sun +11.5 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm – 0.5 unit
Can the Connecticut Sun cover the spread on back-to-back days?
CT pulled off a win by 31 points as a 5.5-point underdog on Sunday, but it finds itself as an 11.5-point dog against the Storm tonight.
I still don’t mind a bet on the Sun at home, as the Storm lost to Connecticut by 10 points at Mohegan Sun Arena back on July 9. Seattle did win the last meeting between these teams by 14 points – at home – on July 11, but the Storm are just 13-13 against the spread this season and 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games.
The Sun are back healthy with Mabrey in the lineup again, and she gives the team a bit higher of an offensive ceiling. Connecticut is still far from a playoff contender, but I don’t mind betting on it when it’s getting double-digit points at home.
The Storm have struggled a bit out of the All-Star break, posting two games with less than 65 points scored while losing to the Dallas Wings by double digits at home and the Washington Mystics by 11 points on the road.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.