Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Satou Sabally, Mystics-Valkyries)
It’s been a fun start to the 2025 WNBA season, and yours truly has already hit five of six bets placed on the league heading into Wednesday’s three games slate.
On Wednesday, No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers gets a second crack at the Minnesota Lynx, and two new-look teams in the West face off for the first time this season. Here’s a look at the matchups on May 21:
- Dallas Wings @ Minnesota Lynx
- Washington Mystics @ Golden State Valkyries
- Los Angeles Sparks @ Phoenix Mercury
For Wednesday’s action, I’m eyeing one player prop and one total, as there is a young team that has surprised on the offensive end to open the season.
In the prop market, Phoenix wing Satou Sabally could be worth a look after a terrific debut in a win over the Seattle Storm.
Here’s a full breakdown of these plays and their latest odds.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 5-1 (+1.69 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 89-75 (+6.16 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Washington Mystics-Golden State Valkyries OVER 161.5 (-108) – 0.5 unit
- Satou Sabally OVER 22.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Washington Mystics-Golden State Valkyries OVER 161.5 (-108) – 0.5 unit
The Mystics are off to a great start in 2025, and their offense has been a major reason why.
Washington may not end up making a push for the title, but after narrowly missing the playoffs in a rebuilding 2024 season, the Mystics are 2-0 and have the No. 2 offensive rating in the WNBA this season.
The additions of rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have immediately raised the ceiling for the Mystics, and they’ve scored 90 or more points in each of their games this season, ranking second in the W in effective field goal percentage.
Now, the Valkyries scored just 67 points in their season debut, and I’m worried about this team finding enough offense to win at a high level this season. Veteran Tiffany Hayes was Golden State’s leading scorer in its season opener, and Hayes was retired going into last season before returning to play for the Las Vegas Aces.
So, Golden State has a long way to go to find a proven scoring option it can build around.
Despite that, I think the OVER could be the play in this matchup. The Valkyries played at the No. 4 pace in the W in their first game of the season, and Washington’s offense has been firing on all cylinders.
If the Mystics are able to push 90 points again, it’s hard to see this game going under. Washington has combined for 184 and 175 points in its first two games.
Satou Sabally OVER 22.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
With star guard Kahleah Copper out for several weeks due to a knee injury, forward Satou Sabally is likely going to lead this Phoenix offense early in the season. She shot 9-for-17 from the field (3-for-9 from 3) in her 2025 debut, scoring 27 points to pace this Phoenix offense.
One of the best scorers in the W, Sabally has averaged at least 17.9 points per game in each of the last two seasons, despite playing off of Arike Ogunbowale. As the No. 1 option, she should continue to thrive as a scorer, especially with Alyssa Thomas setting her up from the high post.
