Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sparks-Dream, Sun-Sky, Kelsey Plum)
Wednesday’s WNBA action features a two-game slate, but only one matchup has any bearing on the final playoff picture.
The Los Angeles Sparks (the No. 9 seed) are looking to steal a playoff spot from a team currently in the field, but they’ll take on the Atlanta Dream, who are in the mix for the No. 2 seed.
LA pulled off a huge win over the Seattle Storm on Monday, pulling closer to the Storm, Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries for the final playoff spot.
The second game in the W on Wednesday is between the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky, two teams that aren’t in the conversation for the playoffs.
CT has played better as of late, jumping out of the last place spot in the standings, but it is a slight underdog in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of a few bets that I’m eyeing for Wednesday’s action as the WNBA regular season winds down.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 62-65-2 (-3.29 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 146-141-2 (+1.17 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Los Angeles Sparks-Atlanta Dream OVER 168.5 (-110)
- Kelsey Plum OVER 16.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
- Connecticut Sun Moneyline (+100) vs. Chicago Sky – 0.5 unit
Los Angeles Sparks-Atlanta Dream OVER 168.5 (-110)
Two of the best offenses in the W facing off is a great spot to bet the OVER, especially since it has hit at a torrid rate for the Sparks this season.
Los Angeles is 25-13-1 to the OVER this season, as it combines a top-five offense with a bottom-three defense on a nightly basis.
These teams will play in back-to-back matchups, but they combined for 170 points in their lone meeting so far in 2025.
Los Angeles enters this game with the No. 5 offensive rating and the No. 10 defensive rating in the league, and it’s 12th in opponent points per game (87.9) this season.
The Dream are even better on offense, ranking No. 2 in offensive rating, and they recently brought guard Jordin Canada back from a hamstring injury, which should improve their attack.
Atlanta does have the No. 2 defensive rating in the W, but it allowed 82 points to this Sparks team earlier in the season.
L.A. loves to get out and run, ranking No. 1 in the league in pace, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a track meet in Wednesday’s matchup. The Sparks have hit the OVER at too high of a rate to pass up against another elite offense.
Kelsey Plum OVER 16.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
Sticking with the Sparks-Dream matchup, I think Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is a little undervalued with her points prop dropping to 16.5 on Wednesday.
This season, Plum is averaging 19.9 points per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3. She's been hot as of late, scoring 20 or more points in 17 of her last 25 games and six of her last nine.
Plum had 27 points in her lone matchup with Atlanta this season, and I think this line is way too low for her in what should be a high-scoring matchup.
Connecticut Sun Moneyline (+100) vs. Chicago Sky – 0.5 unit
The Sky and Sun met twice last month with Connecticut dominating the matchup. CT won by nine points at home and 10 in Chicago to move to 2-1 against the Sky in the 2025 season.
These teams have nothing to play for at this point in the season, but the Sun are peaking a little, showing some serious improvement over their last 10 games.
Sun vs. Sky Last 10 Games Stats
Record
- Sun: 5-5
- Sky: 1-9
Net Rating
- Sun: -2.6 (9th)
- Sky: -14.8 (12th)
Offensive Rating
- Sun: 100.8 (10th)
- Sky: 97.1 (13th)
Defensive Rating
- Sun: 103.3 (6th)
- Sky: 111.9 (12th)
The biggest difference for Connecticut has been the team’s improved defense, and that should go a long way against a Sky team that has consistently had one of the worst offensive ratings in the league this season.
Chicago is also just 18-21 against the spread this season while the Sun are 22-18. I think CT is worth a shot to win outright on Wednesday night.
