Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Sun-Liberty, Aces-Sky)
A two-game slate in the WNBA calls for some best bets, and I have a spread pick for each of the games on Monday, Aug. 25.
To begin the night, the New York Liberty aim to snap a two-game skid when they take on the Connecticut Sun, and New York is facing an uphill battle in the playoff picture after falling to fifth after a loss to the Atlanta Dream.
The second game of the night (which is on NBA TV) features the streaking Las Vegas Aces and A’ja Wilson taking on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Las Vegas is just a half game out of the No. 2 seed in the W, and it has won 10 games in a row heading into this road matchup.
The Sky, who are eliminated from playoff contention, are set as home dogs in this one.
So, which teams should we bet on? I’ve got you covered with a pick for each game below.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 53-60 (-4.54 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 137-135 (-0.07 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Las Vegas Aces -10.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun +14 (-110) vs. New York Liberty
Las Vegas Aces -10.5 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
The Aces are rolling right now, and bettors are going to want to keep riding the train on Monday against the Sky.
Even though Las Vegas is just 10-9 on the road this season, the Aces should be able to make quick work of a Chicago team that has struggled to defend all season long and is just 15-21 against the spread despite constantly being set as a major underdog.
The Sky are just 5-14 straight up at home, and over each of these team’s last 10 games, there are some glaring differences.
Las Vegas is No. 2 in the league in net rating (+13.9) while the Sky are No. 13 (-13.9). On top of that, Las Vegas has the best offensive rating and third-best defensive rating during this stretch while Chicago is last and third-to-last in those categories.
Even with Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins healthy, the Sky aren’t consistent enough to trust against the hottest team in basketball.
I’ll lay the points with the Aces as they seek an 11th straight win.
Connecticut Sun +14 (-110) vs. New York Liberty
The Liberty simply have not played well since the All-Star break, and they’ve been even worse without Breanna Stewart, who is questionable on Monday night.
In the 13 games that the former league MVP has missed, New York is just 5-8 overall. So, I’m far from sold that it’ll be able to blow out the Sun, especially since Connecticut has played much better over its last 10 games.
During this 10-game stretch, CT ranks 10th in the league in net rating (-3.4) while the Liberty are at an even 0.0. So, there may not be as big of a gap as this spread suggests, despite the blowout wins New York has over CT this season.
To their credit, the Sun are 20-16 against the spread, and they are usually set as double-digit dogs. The Liberty, on the other hand, are just 13-22-2 against the spread and have struggled to win games by wide margins since Stewart went out.
The five wins the Liberty have without her have all come by less than 14 points, and they have a loss to the Sun mixed in there.
I’ll gladly take the points in this meeting on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
