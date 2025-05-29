WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Paige Bueckers Already Tabbed as Massive Favorite
The 2025 WNBA season is in full swing, and some awards markets are already starting to take shape.
Earlier this week, I shared the latest odds to win the MVP award, where Napheesa Collier has jumped to an odds-on favorite.
And, shockingly, the same can be said for the Rookie of the Year award with another former UConn star.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft – is heavily favored to capture the Rookie of the Year after a solid start to the season. While the Wings are 1-4, Bueckers is putting up some solid numbers.
No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga hasn’t played much for the Seattle Storm this season, but a pair of Washington Mystics draft picks – Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen – are in the chasing pack behind Bueckers in this market.
Here’s a look at the latest odds and two candidates that I believe are worth monitoring in this market as June approaches.
WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds
- Paige Bueckers: -700
- Sonia Citron: +900
- Kiki Iriafen: +1500
- Janelle Salaun: +2000
- Aneesah Morrow: +25000
- Te-Hina Paopao: +25000
Paige Bueckers Heavily Favored to Win Rookie of the Year
Through five games, Bueckers is making her impact felt across the board, averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
While she hasn’t been as efficient as she was at UConn – Bueckers is shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from 3 – the No. 1 overall pick is coming off her best game of her career against the Connecticut Sun.
In that matchup, Bueckers had 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and dished out seven dimes. She currently leads the Wings in points per game and assists per game while ranking third in rebounds and second in steals per night.
The lack of Dallas’ team success may hurt Bueckers a bit in this market, but she’s been everything as advertised in her first WNBA season. If the star guard continues to improve her efficiency shooting the ball, she should earn the Rookie of the Year award.
Based on these odds, Bueckers has an implied probability of 87.5 percent to capture the Rookie of the Year.
Kiki Iriafen Undervalued in WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds
Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen is massively undervalued in this market, and is worth a bet right now at +1500.
Even though Bueckers has a solid path to the Rookie of the Year, we’ve seen injuries shift markets like these all of the time.
Iriafen, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is off to an insanely impressive start this season, averaging 14.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field.
She’s already recorded four double-doubles in six games, and the Mystics are off to an impressive 3-3 start in 2025.
While Iriafen may not have as many opportunities to score as Bueckers, she’s already showing that she may be the best big on a team that already features Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards.
If the rookie holds them off for playing time, it’s going to be really hard not to consider her in this market if she flirts with averaging a double-double this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.