Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four Opening Odds: March Madness Lines for Every Game
The Final Four is set, and there are stars across the board ready to face off for the national title in the 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament.
Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are odds on favorites to win the national championship ahead of the Final Four after they knocked off No. 3 Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 and No. 1 USC in the Elite 8.
They’ll face star center Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four, and the No. 1 overall seed (UCLA) is set as a massive underdog. Could there be some betting value on the Bruins?
In the other semifinal, Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are aiming to repeat as national champions. They’ll take on the Texas Longhorns for the fourth time in the 2024-25 season. Texas knocked off No. 2 TCU to reach the Final Four on Monday night.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for the two Final Four matchups, including each team’s odds to win the entire tournament following the Elite 8.
UConn vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total for Final Four
Spread
- UConn -8.5 (-110)
- UCLA +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UConn: -400
- UCLA: +300
Total
- 135.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bueckers and the Huskies have been the favorite to win the title for quite some time, but this is the first time we’ve seen their odds reach these heights. At -135, UConn has an implied probability of 57.45% to win the national title.
This won’t be an easy matchup though, as UCLA has lost just two games all season long. Plus, the Bruins have an advantage in the paint, as Betts (6’7) is a tough guard because of her size and strength.
Still, oddsmakers are expecting Geno Auriemma’s squad to advance to the final for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
Texas vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total for Final Four
Spread
- Texas +4.5 (-110)
- South Carolina -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas: +172
- South Carolina: -215
Total
- 127.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
So far this season, the Gamecocks are 2-1 against SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker and the Longhorns.
South Carolina won by 17 at home and 19 in the SEC title game, but it did lose to Texas in Austin by four points.
The Gamecocks have not looked nearly as dominant this season, barely surviving matchups with Duke and Maryland to reach the Final Four. Meanwhile, Texas rolled past TCU behind a dominant defensive performance in the Elite 8. Who will win this fourth and final meeting between these two powerhouses?
Odds to Win National Championship
- UConn: -135
- South Carolina: +240
- Texas: +600
- UCLA: +750
