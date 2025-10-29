World Series Odds: Blue Jays Skyrocket After Evening Series With Dodgers
The World Series is far from over, as the Toronto Blue Jays bounced back from a crushing Game 3 loss to win Game 4 in Los Angeles and even the series at two games apiece.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to propel the Jays to a win, as they scored four runs in the seventh inning to put things away. Now, Toronto has guaranteed that the series goes back to Canada for at least Game 6 on Friday.
As a result of the Jays' upset win, the odds for the World Series champion have made a dramatic shift. Toronto went from +380 to win the World Series ahead of Game 4 all the way down to +160 to win the World Series entering Wednesday's Game 5. At DraftKings, the Jays winning the series in six games (+475) or seven games (+320) still remain the two most unlikely outcomes, as the Dodgers in six games (+150) is the favorite.
The defending champion Dodgers are still -195 to win the World Series, but that's a major drop off from the -500 odds that they had entering Game 4. Los Angeles' implied probability to win the series went from 83.33 percent all the way down to 66.1 percent.
Los Angeles is heavily favored in Game 5 on Wednesday, as Blake Snell gets the ball against Trey Yesavage. If the Blue Jays win this game, they have to feel good about their chances since they'll have ace Kevin Gausman back on the mound in Game 6 in Toronto.
Oddsmakers have set the Dodgers as -209 favorites at home in Game 5, but they lost as massive favorites -- with Shohei Ohtani on the mound -- on Tuesday night.
Even if the Jays lose, they'll still have a fighting chance since the final two games of the series (if it goes seven) will be in Toronto. The Dodgers certainly would love to win Game 5 at home, as they'd only need to take one of the next two games on the road to capture back-to-back titles.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
