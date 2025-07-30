Wyndham Championship Picks, Props and Predictions: Betting Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover and Denny McCarthy
We’re one week away from the PGA Tour FedExCup playoffs and the SI Golf betting panel is looking for a hot finish to an up-and-down season. We’ve had plenty of wins, but more close calls, and with the fields starting to dwindle and the cream rising to the top, we believe we’re primed for a strong finish, starting with this week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
This week’s betting panel is comprised of Inside Sports Network Tap in Birdie podcast host Brian Kirschner, SI senior golf editor John Schwarb, FanSided content director Cody Williams, and Minute Media VP of Betting Content Brian Giuffra. SI golf betting insider Iain MacMillan is on vacation. Each week, we make picks for our outright winner, longshot, first-round leader, favorite prop bet and winning score prediction.
Sedgefield is one of the tighter courses on tour, retaining the tree-lined element many other clubs have gone away from. It’s a birdie fest most years and it favors accurate players who are good at playing on Bermuda grass and greens. That consistency also helps handicap the event, because most of the players who play well here tend to do so year-in, year-out.
The Top 70 in the FedExCup Playoff rankings after this week advance to the three-week playoff culminating with a 30-person field at the Tour Championship. This is a critical week for those trying to make that cut, like Adam Scott, who is currently 85th, and those looking to retain their spot, like Rickie Fowler, who is 61st.
Let’s get into the picks with explanations below the graphic.
Outright
Brian Kirschner: Hideki Matsuyama +3300 (FanDuel)
I am going to take a chance on one of the best winners on the PGA Tour over the past couple of years. Hideki has six PGA Tour wins, including the Masters, since 2021 and is someone I truly trust to get over the line if he finds himself in contention. The form right now is truly not as bad as his outright odds might reflect. Coming off a T16 at the Open Championship and T13 at the Rocket Classic, the irons are in a great spot and he has won on more accuracy courses that reward iron play. Hideki has a great chance to win this week and 33/1 is more than fair.
John Schwarb: Lucas Glover +3500 (DraftKings)
The South Carolina native is heating up again with the weather, finishing T9 at the Travelers, T5 at the John Deere and T23 at the British Open. In 2023, he won the Wyndham and then backed it up at the FedEx St. Jude, and I’ll play off those vibes again—and at 26th in FedEx points, Glover can almost punch a ticket to East Lake with a win.
Cody Williams: Si Woo Kim +3300 (FanDuel)
While Si Woo Kim hasn’t had the best recent history at Sedgefield, he won the Wyndham in his debut back in 2016 and has three other Top 5 finishes to his credit. The putter has been betraying him as of late, with seven consecutive tournaments losing strokes on the green. But he remains an accurate driver and his approach play has been stellar of late, ranking 17th in SG: Approach over his last 24 rounds in this field and third in proximity from 150–200 yards. With some positive signs putting on Bermuda greens, I think this is a week the ball-striking pays off for Si Woo.
Brian Giuffra: Denny McCarthy +5500 (FanDuel)
I made McCarthy my outright pick in my initial betting preview of this event and I’m not backing down now. He has a strong track record at this event, including two Top 15 finishes and three more cuts made in seven total appearances. His accurate tee game and strong putting history on Bermuda greens are also pluses. I think a first-time winner rises this week and I’m backing McCarthy as my top pick.
Longshot
Brian Kirschner: Chris Kirk +10000 (FanDuel)
This is a Chris Kirk golf course, accuracy off the tee, rewards iron play and Bermuda putting. These are all things Kirk has done well throughout his long PGA Tour career, which includes six PGA Tour victories. Kirk has been playing well recently, losing in a playoff at the Rocket and finishing with a solid T14 last week. Kirk has always played this event and It's because he knows it's a course that suits his game very well.
John Schwarb: Max Homa +7000 (DraftKings)
The fan favorite is finding form again, coming off three straight made cuts for the first time all year, including a season-best T5 at the John Deere Classic. I took him at 100-1 that week, which was a fun ride, and I’ll take the big price again here to see if he can find more magic.
Cody Williams: Austin Eckroat +11000 (FanDuel)
Eckroat got hot last year, but largely cooled off throughout 2025. Of late, however, he’s starting to heat back up and appears to be trending toward a strong finish to the season. He’s been Top 21 in both SG: Approach and Driving Accuracy over the last 24 rounds, but has also been dialed from the proximity buckets of 100-150 and 150-200 yards, ranking sixth and 20th, respectively. More importantly, though, he’s found something recently with the flat stick, gaining strokes putting over the last 12 measured rounds. That’s way too valuable at 110-1 for me to pass up.
Brian Giuffra: Bud Cauley +7000 (FanDuel)
Cauley profiles perfectly for Sedgefield Country Club. He’s accurate off the tee, solid on approach and has a history of putting well on Bermuda greens. He has four Top 10s this season, including a third-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, a course that profiles similar to Sedgefield. Currently 51st in the FedExCup playoff rankings, a win this week would go a long way toward securing a spot in the Tour Championship. It feels like he’s due for a breakout in what has already been his best season on tour.
First-Round Lead
Brian Kirschner: Austin Eckroat +9000 (DraftKings)
First-round leader earlier this year at The Travelers, Austin is not afraid to go low. I think this is a great course for Austin, who finished sixth last year and gained over four strokes putting. Austin's results recently have been average, but the iron play has been great. I trust he can catch a hot putter en route to a first-round lead.
John Schwarb: Jake Knapp +5500 (DraftKings)
Jake Knapp is going into the playoffs with plenty of form with four straight finishes of T22 or better, including T4 at the Rocket Classic and T3 last week at the 3M. He’s also eighth on Tour in first-round scoring average, so this is a solid price to see if he can ride his hot hand early.
Cody Williams: Nico Echavarria +8000 (FanDuel)
Echavarria found some form at the Wyndham last year, riding that to a solid T22 finish. Now, he comes into this week at Sedgefield ranking ninth in SG: Approach over the last 24 rounds in this field, but also sitting Top 30 in SG: Putting on Bermuda greens over the last 36 rounds and sitting comfortably in the top-third of the field in Driving Accuracy. I’ve seen enough recently to worry about his sustainability across four rounds, but he’s striking the ball well enough to be a nice look to lead after 18 holes, especially at 80-1.
Brian Giuffra: Keith Mitchell +7000 (FanDuel)
I promise this is the last time I’m betting Cashmere Keith FRL, because if he doesn’t get it this week, he’ll likely be done playing until the fall. Currently 72nd in the FedExCup playoff rankings, Mitchell needs a strong week to make the playoffs. His best results this year were predicated on outstanding first rounds and I see that happening on a course where he finished T12 last year, including a second-round 64. We’ll need that in the first round to win this bet, and he’ll need it to make the playoffs.
Prop Bet
Brian Kirschner: Harry Hall Top 20 +175 (DraftKings)
Harry has been playing some remarkably consistent golf as of late. With six top 20s in his last eight starts, this market at this number makes a lot of sense. Although I wish he was more consistent off the tee, his is arguably the best putter in the world. I think he can make enough noise to finish top 20 and push for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage.
John Schwarb: Keegan Bradley Top 10 +250 (DraftKings)
I don’t love Bradley to win at a shorter price given the field, but the U.S. Ryder Cup captain is going to get closer to punching his ticket as a player with a high finish at Sedgefield. He’s one of the 12 best Americans right now and will continue playing like it.
Cody Williams: Ben Kohles Top 40 +200 (BetMGM)
I’m going to play it conservative here with Ben Kohles, though I had a look at him at 175-1 to win this week. The numbers are far too enticing for me to not double down on that action, though. He’s first in the field in SG: Approach and third in Driving Accuracy over the last 24 rounds while sitting Top 12 in the two previously mentioned proximity buckets. Considering he’s historically been at his best putting on Bermuda despite some poor efforts of late on the greens, he’s striking the ball too well to not end up in the Top 40 this week.
Brian Giuffra: Denny McCarthy Top 20 +210 (FanDuel)
I’m going back to my roots of betting a player I think I can win to place Top 20 after a few more aggressive bets cost me in the prop market recently. McCarthy has nine Top 20 finishes in 19 events played this season and most of them have come on courses that profile similarly to Sedgefield. That’s enough to give me confidence at +210 odds.
Winning Score
- Brian Kirschner: -18
- John Schwarb: -20
- Cody Williams: -21
- Brian Giuffra: -22
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.