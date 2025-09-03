Yankees vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 3
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have won eight of their last 10 games, and they dominated the Houston Astros in their series opener on Tuesday night.
A pair of homers from Jazz Chisholm led the way for the Yanks, who are now just 2.5 games out of first place in the AL East.
On Wednesday, the Yankees will turn to Will Warren (4.30 ERA) in Game 2 of this series against a Houston squad that is clinging to a small lead in the AL West division. The Astros have a three-game cushion on the Seattle Mariners entering today’s action.
Jason Alexander (4.61 ERA) will get the start for the Astros, who are looking to improve upon an impressive home record (42-31) this season.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction on Wednesday.
Yankees vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+123)
- Astros +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -131
- Astros: +108
Total
- 9 (Over -107/Under -114)
Yankees vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- New York: Will Warren (8-6, 4.30 ERA)
- Houston: Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.61 ERA)
Yankees vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SCHN, Amazon Prime Video
- Yankees record: 77-61
- Astros record: 76-63
Yankees vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+260)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Judge is a great bet in Game 2 of this series:
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has homered 43 times in the 2025 season, and I think he adds to that total on Wednesday against the Houston Astros.
Judge is taking on Astros starter Jason Alexander, who he has homered off of in limited at-bats in his career, and the Yankees are coming off a dominant 7-1 win on Tuesday.
Alexander has worked out of the bullpen and started this season, but he’s given up nine homers in 13 appearances while posting a 4.61 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP.
Judge has been heating up as of late, hitting .391 with three homers over the last week (six games) for New York. This season, he’s homered 31 times against right-handed pitching.
I love the AL MVP candidate to go deep in this rivalry matchup on Wednesday.
Yankees vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
These teams combined for eight runs in Tuesday’s series opener, and Wednesday’s pitching matchup could be perfect for a high-scoring Game 2.
Alexander has a 4.61 ERA for the Astros this season, and while he did hold the Yankees to just one hit in six innings in his last outing against them, he still ranks in just the 19th percentile in expected ERA and the 17th percentile in expected batting average against this season.
As for the Yankees, Will Warren has been much worse on the road (5.58 ERA) than he has at home this season.
New York has scored the most runs in MLB this season, so the OVER (66-66-6 in Yankees games) is always worth a look.
Even with this total pushing double digits, I think both offenses with thrive on Wednesday.
Pick: OVER 9 (-107 at DraftKings)
