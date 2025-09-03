Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Aaron Judge, George Springer)
Looking to bet on some home run props for the MLB action on Wednesday?
With a few afternoon games on Sept. 3, there’s an opportunity to have a pick to go deep all day long – if you want to target some of the early matchups.
I’m eyeing Toronto Blue Jays outfield George Springer – who has been red hot as of late – as one of my top picks for Wednesday’s action.
Home run props can be tough to target, but we’re crunching the numbers every day at SI Betting to help you succeed with these plus-money plays.
Here’s a full breakdown for each pick on Wednesday.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+330)
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+260)
Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford has a solid matchup on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have one of the worst bullpens in MLB and a struggling starter in Zac Gallen on the mound.
Gallen has allowed 26 home runs in 28 appearances this season while posting a suspect 4.94 ERA. That sets up well for the Texas offense, and Langford has been one of the team’s primary bats against right-handed pitching.
The 23-year-old is hitting .250 with a .777 OPS against righties, homering 16 times against them. In addition to that, he’s hitting .311 with four homers over the last two weeks, pushing his season-long home run total to 21.
Even if Langford doesn’t get to Gallen, he has a solid shot against a D-Backs bullpen that has a 4.68 ERA and has allowed 60 home runs so far in the 2025 season.
George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Springer has been on fire for the Jays, hitting .404 with six home runs over the last two weeks (12 games) to push his season-long home run total to 26.
Now, he gets a great matchup against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Zack Littell, who has allowed 30 home runs in 27 appearances in 2025. The righty has given up at least one homer in three of his five starts since he was traded to Cincy at the deadline.
Against right-handed pitching, Springer has been even better than his overall numbers in 2025. He’s hitting .322 with a .967 OPS and 18 homers.
I think he’s a great bet to take Littell deep on Wednesday evening.
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+260)
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has homered 43 times in the 2025 season, and I think he adds to that total on Wednesday against the Houston Astros.
Judge is taking on Astros starter Jason Alexander, who he has homered off of in limited at-bats in his career, and the Yankees are coming off a dominant 7-1 win on Tuesday.
Alexander has worked out of the bullpen and started this season, but he’s given up nine homers in 13 appearances while posting a 4.61 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP.
Judge has been heating up as of late, hitting .391 with three homers over the last week (six games) for New York. This season, he’s homered 31 times against right-handed pitching.
I love the AL MVP candidate to go deep in this rivalry matchup on Wednesday.
