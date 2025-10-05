Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for ALDS Game 2
A dominant showing from the top-seed Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALDS has them riding high heading into Sunday afternoon’s Game 2 against the New York Yankees.
Toronto tagged New York for 10 runs in Game 1, forcing the Yankees to use several bullpen arms in the process.
Now, the Blue Jays will turn to youngster Trey Yesavage in Game 2, where oddsmakers have set them as home underdogs.
Max Fried – the Yankees’ ace – is on the mound in this game, so the betting odds make sense with this banged up Blue Jays rotation. However, New York’s bullpen blew Fried’s start in the wild card round against the Boston Red Sox, and the ‘pen has been an issue for the Yankees all season long.
Can New York bounce back to seven this series before it heads to the Bronx?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+109)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-132)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -156
- Blue Jays: +128
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- New York: Max Fried (19-5. 2.86 ERA)
- Toronto: Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Time: 4:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Series: Blue Jays lead 1-0
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+186)
In today’s best home run picks for SI Betting, I shared why Judge is a solid bet in Game 2:
Trey Yesavage has made just three starts in his MLB career, so there isn’t much historically that we can go off of for any Yankees hitter in this game.
However, Aaron Judge has been red hot in the playoffs, hitting .400 with six hits and one double (no homers) in four games.
The power is eventually going to come for Judge, who hit 53 home runs during the regular season, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he gets to the 22-year-old on Sunday.
I don’t love betting on the Toronto lineup against Fried, who was lights out against Boston, so Judge is far and away the most reliable Yankees hitter in this market.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m taking Toronto to cover in Game 2:
Max Fried was great against Boston in the wild card round, but he really struggled in his last two starts against Toronto in the regular season.
In those outings, Fried allowed nine hits and 10 runs (eight earned) in 11.1 innings of work. While he certainly could pitch much better than that, the Toronto lineup lit up this Yankees staff in Game 1.
The Jays are one of the best offenses in MLB, leading the league in batting average during the regular season, and I have very little trust in the Yankees’ bullpen once Fried exits. New York has an MLB-worst 8.25 bullpen ERA in the playoffs.
Trey Yesavage is a bit of a wild card on the Toronto side, but I’m willing to bet on this offense to keep this game close.
As home underdogs this season, the Jays are 18-6 on the run line.
Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-132 at DraftKings)
