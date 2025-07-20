Yankees vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 20
The New York Yankees came back from a 7-2 deficit on Saturday night to take the second game of a three-game set with the Atlanta Braves, but they’re set as underdogs on Sunday in the series finale.
New York has veteran Marcus Stroman (6.66 ERA) on the mound for the seventh time this season against Atlanta starter Grant Holmes.
While the Yankees have stumbled a bit in the standings as of late, they’re still just three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East. Meanwhile, the Braves are fourth in the NL East and under .500 despite having a positive run differential in the 2025 season.
Can they take this series finale?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Yankees vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees +1.5 (-187)
- Braves -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Yankees: +108
- Braves: -132
Total
- 9.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Yankees vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- New York: Marcus Stroman (1-1, 6.66 ERA)
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes (4-8, 3.77 ERA)
Yankees vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 20
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSO, YES
- Yankees record: 54-44
- Braves record: 43-54
Yankees vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Matt Olson is worth a look in this series finale:
Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson is hitting .333 over the last week, getting off to a solid start out of the All-Star break against the New York Yankees.
On Sunday, he’ll take on veteran starter Marcus Stroman, who has struggled to the tune of a 6.66 ERA in the 2025 season.
Olson (17 homers in 2025) could be in line for a big game, especially since Stroman has given up four home runs in six appearances (24.1 innings) this season.
Against right-handed pitching, Olson is hitting .256, and he’s smacked 13 of his 17 homers in 2025 against righties. On top of that, he’s fared well against Stroman in his career, going 3-for-10 with a homer and a 1.000 OPS.
Yankees vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Stroman has not pitched particularly well in the 2025 season, but New York has figured out a way to win four of his six outings, including his last start against Seattle.
The Braves have underachieved in a big way in the 2025 season, and they’re just 7-13 when Holmes is on the mound.
Holmes has a 3.77 ERA this season, but his expected ERA is a little higher (4.06) and the Braves clearly haven’t been able to score enough to win the majority of his outings.
While Atlanta is two games over .500 at home, the loss on Saturday was a backbreaker after holding such a big lead.
New York – even with its recent struggles – still ranks No. 1 in MLB in OPS and No. 3 in runs scored. The Braves are just 19th and 21st in those categories. I think offense wins out on Sunday, and I’ll back the Yankees’ lineup to get it done.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (+108 at DraftKings)
