Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 1
The World Series rematch has not gone as well as the New York Yankees had hoped. The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the first two games, including an 18-2 victory on Saturday, and now have a chance to complete the series sweep on Sunday night.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's edition of Sunday Night Baseball.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees +1.5 (-140)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline
- Yankees +143
- Dodgers -170
Total
- Over 9 (-105)
- Under 9 (-115)
Yankees vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Ryan Yarbrough, LHP (2-0, 3.06 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP (6-3, 1.97 ERA)
Yankees vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Yankees Record: 35-22
- Dodgers Record: 36-22
Yankees vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Teoscar Hernandez Home Run (+360) via BetMGM
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Teoscar Hernandez to hit a home run against the Yankees tonight:
Teoscar Hernandez is another batter who thrives when facing lefties. His batting average and slugging percentage this season improves from .252 and .435 to .450 and .950 against left-handed pitchers. He and the Dodgers will face a lefty starter tonight in Ryan Yarbrough of the Yankees. Let's see if he can take advantage of that and record his 11th home run of the season.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I'm backing the Dodgers to complete the sweep tonight. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
The Dodgers are fresh off an obliteration of the Yankees, beating them by a final score of 18-2 on Saturday night. They now have a chance to complete the series sweep on Sunday night baseball, and I think they'll do exactly that. It's hard to bet against Los Angeles with Cy Young candidate, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, on the mound. He's been electric this season, sporting a 1.97 ERA while leading the National League in WHIP (0.906) and hits allowed per nine innings pitched (5.3).
The Dodgers also enter the game with the second-best OPS against left-handed pitching this season at .800, giving them a leg up against left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, who will be getting the start for the Yankees tonight.
Let's bet the Dodgers to complete the sweep of the Bronx Bombers tonight.
Pick: Dodgers -170
