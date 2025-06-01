Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Dodgers to Complete Sweep vs. Yankees)
It's proven that the best way to fight the Sunday scaries is by cashing in on a few MLB bets, so that's exactly what we're going to try to do today as we avoid thinking about Monday.
As usual, I have three bets locked in for today's action, including a bet on the Dodgers to complete the series sweep against the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Red Sox -125 vs. Braves
- Cubs -160 vs. Reds
- Dodgers -170 vs. Yankees
Red Sox vs. Braves Prediction
Bryce Elder has been called back up from the minors to get the start for the Atlanta Braves today, and he's a pitcher I have little faith in. He had an abysmal 6.52 ERA in 10 starts last season, and while his 4.50 ERA in eight starts in 2025 is an improvement, a 4.90 FIP isn't giving me much confidence in him improving on that mark. There is no question the Red Sox have the advantage when it comes to starting pitchers with Garrett Crochet (2.04 ERA) on the mound.
It's going to help the Red Sox that Crochet is a lefty, as the Braves' lineup has struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS drops from .733 against righties to .648 against lefties.
All signs point to the Red Sox taking caring of business this afternoon.
Pick: Red Sox -125
Reds vs. Cubs Prediction
The Chicago Cubs have the hottest offense in baseball right now. Over the past two weeks, they led the Majors in both batting average (.290) and OPS (.818). Today, they'll take on the Reds, who have been trending in the opposite direction with an OPS of .735 in that time frame, ranking 15th in the Majors.
I'll ride the hot bats and back the Cubs to get the job done at home against their NL Central opponent.
Pick: Cubs -148
Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction
The Dodgers are fresh off an obliteration of the Yankees, beating them by a final score of 18-2 on Saturday night. They now have a chance to complete the series sweep on Sunday night baseball, and I think they'll do exactly that. It's hard to bet against Los Angeles with Cy Young candidate, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, on the mound. He's been electric this season, sporting a 1.97 ERA while leading the National League in WHIP (0.906) and hits allowed per nine innings pitched (5.3).
The Dodgers also enter the game with the second-best OPS against left-handed pitching this season at .800, giving them a leg up against left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, who will be getting the start for the Yankees tonight.
Let's bet the Dodgers to complete the sweep of the Bronx Bombers tonight.
Pick: Dodgers -170
