Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 4
The New York Yankees’ struggles continued over the weekend against the Miami Marlins, and they’re now in third in the AL East entering a crucial series against the Texas Rangers on Monday.
Texas is just 2.5 games back of the Yankees in the wild card race, and another lost series could put New York in danger of missing the playoffs, especially with Aaron Judge still out of the lineup.
On Monday, the Yankees will turn to ace Max Fried (2.62 ERA) to stop the bleeding, but he struggled in the month of July, posting a 5.54 ERA in five starts.
Texas will counter with another lefty, veteran Patrick Corbin, who has turned things around bit this season with a 3.78 ERA.
This series is crucial for the AL playoff race, so why don’t we bet on it! Here’s a look at my prediction, favorite prop bet and the latest odds for Game 1.
Yankees vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+109)
- Rangers +1.5 (-133)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -157
- Rangers: +129
Total
- 8 (Over -113/Under -108)
Yankees vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Max Fried (12-4, 2.62 ERA)
- Texas: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.78 ERA)
Yankees vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 4
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, YES
- Yankees record: 60-52
- Rangers record: 58-55
Yankees vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Stanton is worth a look against a pitcher he’s dominated in his career:
New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton missed the start of the 2025 season with an injury, but he has been solid since returning, posting a .268 batting average with nine home runs in just 123 at bats. Stanton has an .846 OPS, and he’s homered four times in his last 10 games.
On Monday, Stanton will take on a familiar face in Texas Rangers starter Patrick Corbin.
While the lefty has actually pitched pretty well this season (3.78 ERA), Corbin has been prone to the long ball – and a ton of runs allowed – over the last few seasons. This season, he’s given up 14 home runs in 20 appearances, although he has not allowed a homer in three straight starts.
In his career against Corbin, Stanton is hitting 9-for-27 (.333) with two home runs, three doubles and a 1.046 OPS. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him build on that success on Monday night.
Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
The Yankees have fared well in Fried’s starts this season, but his outings in July certainly did not go well.
Fried allowed 25 hits and 21 runs (16 earned) in 26.0 innings in July, leading the Yanks to a 2-3 record in the process. The lefty has been great in 2025, but his ERA has ballooned from 1.78 at the start of June to 2.62 entering August.
With New York in the midst of a losing streak and struggling to generate offense without Aaron Judge (three runs in the last two games against Miami), I think the Rangers are worth a look as home dogs in this matchup.
Texas is an impressive 34-20 straight up at home this season, and Corbin had his best month of the season in July, allowing just seven earned runs in five starts (27.1 innings of work) while leading Texas to a 4-1 record.
This is too good of a price to pass up on Monday night.
Pick: Rangers Moneyline (+129 at DraftKings)
