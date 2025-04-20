Yankees vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, April 20
After blowing a big lead on Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees are aiming to bounce back with a win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Max Fried is on the mound for the Yankees, and he’s led New York to a 4-0 record in his four starts. Tampa Bay is countering with Ryan Pepiot on the mound, who has struggled a bit out of the gate in 2025.
Tampa Bay is in last place in the AL East, but it is just four games back of the top-seeded Yankees.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday afternoon.
Yankees vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+105)
- Rays +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -162
- Rays: +136
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -112)
Yankees vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- New York: Max Fried (3-0, 1.88 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 4.91 ERA)
Yankees vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 20
- Time: 1:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Yankees record: 13-8
- Rays record: 9-12
Yankees vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
New York Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jazz Chisholm to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Jazz Chisholm is worth a look on Sunday afternoon:
Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. already has six homers in the 2025 season, and he could be in a good spot to hit one on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Chisholm and the Yankees are facing Ryan Pepiot, who has given up six homers in four starts this season, ranking 32nd percentile in expected ERA and first percentile in pitching run value.
As a team, the Yankees rank second in MLB in OPS, and Chisholm has been a big part of that because of his power – even though his batting average is below the Mendoza line.
Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
I shared another pick for this game in today’s Walk-Off Wagers – our daily MLB Best Bets at SI Betting – and I’m buying the Yankees to pick up a win on the road:
Through four starts for the New York Yankees, lefty Max Fried has allowed just five earned runs, giving up two or fewer earned runs in every start.
The Yankees are 4-0 in his four starts, and Fried has earned the win in each of his last three outings. While the Yankees are coming off a terrible loss on Saturday, they should be able to bounce back with Ryan Pepiot on the mound for Tampa Bay.
Pepiot has a 4.91 ERA and 5.75 FIP so far this season, allowing nine runs over his last two starts. With the Yankees currently ranking second in MLB in OPS, I’ll buy them to score enough to win this start with Fried on the mound.
Fried has allowed just 10 hits over his last 13.2 innings of work.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
