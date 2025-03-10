Yankees World Series Odds Take Big Hit After Gerrit Cole Tommy John News
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's 2025 season may be over before it started.
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, Cole has been recommended to have Tommy John surgery on his ailing right elbow, which would knock him out for at least all of the 2025 season.
While it hasn't been confirmed that Cole will undergo the surgery, he has been trending in this direction since last season. The 2023 AL Cy Young award winner, Cole missed the start of the 2024 season with an elbow injury for New York.
He ended up making just 17 regular season starts, posting an 8-5 record and a 3.41 ERA. The Yankees ended up making it to the World Series, and Cole was terrific in five playoff starts, going 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA acros 29.0 innings of work.
The Yankees opened up as a favorite to make the World Series this season in the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, but that has already started to change. New York has shifted from +750 to +900 with the news that Cole may be done for the season.
Cole isn't the only Yankee that is banged up, as Giancarlo Stanton, last season's ALCS MVP, has "severe" injuries to his elbows and may need to undergo season-ending surgery. On top of that, the Yankees lost young starter Luis Gil for three months due to a shoulder issue.
Things couldn't get much worse for a Yankees team that lost star Juan Soto in free agency in the offseason. If Cole is done for the season, the Yankees will rely on Max Fried (their big offseason signing), Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman in their rotation. Clarke Schmidt should also factor in, but he's been banged up this spring as well.
For MLB bettors, steering clear of the Yankees may be the way to go with so many important players already on the shelf. New York may have made the World Series last season, but this is a completely different team now that Soto is gone and Cole is likely done for the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
