Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Suns)

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss a fourth game in a row on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns due to a hamstring injury.
Williamson was diagnosed with the injury last week, and the Pelicans promptly ruled him out for at least seven to 10 days. It appears his absence could be even longer, as he’s remained as “out” on the team’s injury report since its Nov. 4 game against the Charlotte Hornets.
New Orleans has just two wins this season and is in dead last in the Western Conference heading into Monday’s meeting with the Suns. Oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set the Pelicans as 8.5-point underdogs in this game.
This season, Williamson has appeared in five games and is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field.
With the former No. 1 overall pick out, the Pels will have to look elsewhere for offense against a Suns team that has been elite at home, posting a +9.9 net rating this season.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the Pels with Zion sidelined on Monday.
Best Pelicans Prop Bet vs. Suns
Trey Murphy III UNDER 22.5 Points (-119)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best NBA props column why I'm not buying Trey Murphy at an inflated scoring number -- even with Zion out:
Trey Murphy III is coming off a massive 41-point showing for the New Orleans Pelicans against the San Antonio Spurs, but I’m fading him in the prop market on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.
While the Suns are a below-average defense (19th in defensive rating) overall this season, Phoenix is much better at home – fifth in defensive rating at 107.7. That’s going to make things tough on Murphy, especially with Dillon Brooks back in action for the Suns.
This season, Murphy has scored over 22.5 points in just two of his nine games, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3. He’s actually taking less shots per game (14.3) this season than he did last season (15.8) even with Zion Williamson (hamstring) out.
I think this number is an overreaction to Murphy’s monster game against the Spurs, so I’ll take the UNDER in this Western Conference clash.
