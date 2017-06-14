These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

UFC president Dana White has been working on arrangements for this fight and it's finally happening. On Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off in a boxing match.

White made an appearance on SportsCenter and said that UFC champion McGregor firmly believes that he can defeat Mayweather.

“He is absolutely 100% positive that he wins this fight,” White said. “And I stopped doubting Conor McGregor a long time ago. When two men step into the ring or the octagon, anything is possible.”

"He will go after Floyd Mayweather and he will try to knock him out," White added.

Watch White's appearance below:

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas at the 154-pound weight class. Both fighters will wear 10-ounce boxing gloves.