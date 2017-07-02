Athletes react to controversial Pacquiao–Horn decision

The boxing world was absolutely stunned on Saturday night after 29-year-old Australian Jeff Horn pulled a giant, yet controversial upset over Manny Pacquiao in his hometown of Brisbane. After the referee stepped in at the conclusion of the ninth round to warn Horn that he was ready to stop the fight if the underdog didn’t show signs of life, he managed to go the distance and earn a unanimous decision, much to the objection to the public.

Many raced to call this “robbery” and a “bogus decision,” and the rest of the sports world did not react any differently. Professional athletes everywhere were left shocked by the result.

117-111 on one card??? What fight was that judge watching. Bradley jinx again. #UFC # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 2, 2017

Boxing is a joke, and it proves it again tonight. Are you kidding me with those scorecards?#joke #rigged — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 2, 2017

The Sun must've been in the judges face pic.twitter.com/m4NE6kL1Ux — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) July 2, 2017

Them judges wasn't judging... — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) July 2, 2017

Wow. Don't know how I feel about that!! @mannypacquiao has him on the ropes in the 9th!! Need a rematch!! #PacquiaoVsHorn #HomeCookin — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) July 2, 2017

Boxing has real issues man ... That's not right — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 2, 2017

Pac Man is going to keep it classy tonight, go back home and put some gnarly sanctions on Australia. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 2, 2017

Wow — Dionwaiters3 (@dionwaiters3) July 2, 2017

They robbed PAC man omfg 😳😳😳 — Dionwaiters3 (@dionwaiters3) July 2, 2017

Sad day in boxing!! Terrible terrible Pac man won that fight no doubt — Carlos Gomez (@RealCarlosGomez) July 2, 2017

Those judges might have a problem getting through customs on the way back. — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) July 2, 2017

Pacman just got robbed. That's a joke — Joe Ross (@JoeRoss21) July 2, 2017

Boxing is so BAD its hurt my heart smh https://t.co/4LSyMBcm5D — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) July 2, 2017

Wait PAC man landed more punches and lost??? Yeah back to UFC I go — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) July 2, 2017

Pacman won that fight easy......... what a joke. — Blake Snell (@snellzilla11) July 2, 2017

That was home cooking!! No way he won!!! Smh them judges!! — Norris Cole II (@pg30_Cole) July 2, 2017

👀..what fight was they watching?? — Norris Cole II (@pg30_Cole) July 2, 2017

So the ref almost stops fight in round 9. Pacquiao lands 32% of his punches to Horn's 15% but somehow Horn gets the unanimous decision? 😡🤔 — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) July 2, 2017

#Vegas was in on that Pac/Horn decision. Wasn't even that close. — Adam Frazier (@A_Fraz12) July 2, 2017

Horn did not win that fight. Paq man got robbed. But horn showed a lot of heart — Michael Carter-Willi (@MCW1) July 2, 2017