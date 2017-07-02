Athletes react to controversial Pacquiao–Horn decision
The boxing world was absolutely stunned on Saturday night after 29-year-old Australian Jeff Horn pulled a giant, yet controversial upset over Manny Pacquiao in his hometown of Brisbane. After the referee stepped in at the conclusion of the ninth round to warn Horn that he was ready to stop the fight if the underdog didn’t show signs of life, he managed to go the distance and earn a unanimous decision, much to the objection to the public.
Many raced to call this “robbery” and a “bogus decision,” and the rest of the sports world did not react any differently. Professional athletes everywhere were left shocked by the result.
#PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/i1oqnD74Q2— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 2, 2017
117-111 on one card??? What fight was that judge watching. Bradley jinx again. #UFC #— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 2, 2017
Boxing is a joke, and it proves it again tonight. Are you kidding me with those scorecards?#joke #rigged— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 2, 2017
The Sun must've been in the judges face pic.twitter.com/m4NE6kL1Ux— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) July 2, 2017
Them judges wasn't judging...— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) July 2, 2017
Haven't seen that bad of a call since........ 👀😳 #NeverForget #PacquiaovHorn @espn pic.twitter.com/BpDnZhbvz7— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) July 2, 2017
Wow. Don't know how I feel about that!! @mannypacquiao has him on the ropes in the 9th!! Need a rematch!! #PacquiaoVsHorn #HomeCookin— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) July 2, 2017
Disrespected @mannypacquiao like he not a legend. #PacquiaoHorn— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) July 2, 2017
Boxing has real issues man ... That's not right— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 2, 2017
Pac Man is going to keep it classy tonight, go back home and put some gnarly sanctions on Australia.— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 2, 2017
Wow— Dionwaiters3 (@dionwaiters3) July 2, 2017
They robbed PAC man omfg 😳😳😳— Dionwaiters3 (@dionwaiters3) July 2, 2017
Sad day in boxing!! Terrible terrible Pac man won that fight no doubt— Carlos Gomez (@RealCarlosGomez) July 2, 2017
Those judges might have a problem getting through customs on the way back.— Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) July 2, 2017
Pacman just got robbed. That's a joke— Joe Ross (@JoeRoss21) July 2, 2017
Boxing is so BAD its hurt my heart smh https://t.co/4LSyMBcm5D— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) July 2, 2017
Wait PAC man landed more punches and lost??? Yeah back to UFC I go— Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) July 2, 2017
Pacman won that fight easy......... what a joke.— Blake Snell (@snellzilla11) July 2, 2017
That was home cooking!! No way he won!!! Smh them judges!!— Norris Cole II (@pg30_Cole) July 2, 2017
👀..what fight was they watching??— Norris Cole II (@pg30_Cole) July 2, 2017
So the ref almost stops fight in round 9. Pacquiao lands 32% of his punches to Horn's 15% but somehow Horn gets the unanimous decision? 😡🤔— Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) July 2, 2017
#Vegas was in on that Pac/Horn decision. Wasn't even that close.— Adam Frazier (@A_Fraz12) July 2, 2017
Horn did not win that fight. Paq man got robbed. But horn showed a lot of heart— Michael Carter-Willi (@MCW1) July 2, 2017
Why'd they do Manny Pacquiao like that 🤔🙃— Tyrone Taylor (@tyrone_taylor15) July 2, 2017
Men lie woman lie, #s don't. PACman won #robbery— Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) July 2, 2017