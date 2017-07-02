Boxing

Athletes react to controversial Pacquiao–Horn decision

The boxing world was absolutely stunned on Saturday night after 29-year-old Australian Jeff Horn pulled a giant, yet controversial upset over Manny Pacquiao in his hometown of Brisbane. After the referee stepped in at the conclusion of the ninth round to warn Horn that he was ready to stop the fight if the underdog didn’t show signs of life, he managed to go the distance and earn a unanimous decision, much to the objection to the public.

Many raced to call this “robbery” and a “bogus decision,” and the rest of the sports world did not react any differently. Professional athletes everywhere were left shocked by the result.

